Valute / CAE
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CAE: CAE Inc
27.97 USD 1.01 (3.75%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CAE ha avuto una variazione del 3.75% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.92 e ad un massimo di 28.10.
Segui le dinamiche di CAE Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CAE News
- CAE: Aerospace And Defense Training Leader On Sale (NYSE:CAE)
- CAE stock rating upgraded by TD Securities to Buy on margin progress
- CAE announces final election results for board of directors
- Compared to Estimates, CAE (CAE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- CAE (CAE) Matches Q1 Earnings Estimates
- CAE reports solid first quarter with Defense strength offsetting Civil headwinds
- VirTra Stock Set to Release Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
- Ahead of CAE (CAE) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Intuitive Machines to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
- CAE (CAE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release
- Will Segmental Sales Growth Drive Embraer's Q2 Earnings?
- Will Solid Segmental Sales Boost TransDigm's Q3 Earnings?
- BWX Technologies to Report Q2 Results: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Why CAE (CAE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
- Jefferies raises CAE stock price target to $30 on training data analysis
- CAE stock price target raised to C$50 from C$40 at BMO Capital
- Morgan Stanley reiterates Overweight rating on Autodesk stock amid PTC deal rumors
- CAE stock price target raised to Cdn$41 by RBC Capital on growth outlook
- Goldman Sachs assumes coverage on CAE stock with Buy rating
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.22%
- CAE included on TIME’s List of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies 2025
- CAE price target raised to $28 from $27 at Jefferies on pilot demand
- Siemens unveils AI-enhanced EDA tools for semiconductor design
Intervallo Giornaliero
26.92 28.10
Intervallo Annuale
17.58 30.13
- Chiusura Precedente
- 26.96
- Apertura
- 27.11
- Bid
- 27.97
- Ask
- 28.27
- Minimo
- 26.92
- Massimo
- 28.10
- Volume
- 2.187 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.75%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.68%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.98%
- Variazione Annuale
- 49.01%
20 settembre, sabato