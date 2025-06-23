QuotazioniSezioni
CAE
CAE: CAE Inc

27.97 USD 1.01 (3.75%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CAE ha avuto una variazione del 3.75% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.92 e ad un massimo di 28.10.

Segui le dinamiche di CAE Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
26.92 28.10
Intervallo Annuale
17.58 30.13
Chiusura Precedente
26.96
Apertura
27.11
Bid
27.97
Ask
28.27
Minimo
26.92
Massimo
28.10
Volume
2.187 K
Variazione giornaliera
3.75%
Variazione Mensile
4.68%
Variazione Semestrale
13.98%
Variazione Annuale
49.01%
