ARIS: Aris Water Solutions Inc Class A
24.13 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ARIS para hoje mudou para 0.04%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 24.06 e o mais alto foi 24.24.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Aris Water Solutions Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
24.06 24.24
Faixa anual
14.46 33.92
- Fechamento anterior
- 24.12
- Open
- 24.24
- Bid
- 24.13
- Ask
- 24.43
- Low
- 24.06
- High
- 24.24
- Volume
- 229
- Mudança diária
- 0.04%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.29%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -24.26%
- Mudança anual
- 43.46%
