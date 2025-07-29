통화 / ARIS
ARIS: Aris Water Solutions Inc Class A
24.05 USD 0.14 (0.58%)
부문: 유틸리티 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ARIS 환율이 오늘 -0.58%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.91이고 고가는 24.17이었습니다.
Aris Water Solutions Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
23.91 24.17
년간 변동
14.46 33.92
20 9월, 토요일