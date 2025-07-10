通貨 / ARIS
ARIS: Aris Water Solutions Inc Class A
24.19 USD 0.07 (0.29%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ARISの今日の為替レートは、0.29%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.06の安値と24.24の高値で取引されました。
Aris Water Solutions Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
ARIS News
- Aris Mining reports increased production after mill expansion
- Aris Mining reports positive prefeasibility study for Soto Norte gold project
- Texas Capital Securities downgrades Aris Water Solutions stock to Hold after acquisition news
- Aris Water Solutions price target raised to $25 from $23 at Wells Fargo
- 3 Ultra-High-Yield Pipeline Stocks to Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever
- Artisan Global Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Aris Water Solutions stock holds steady as Stifel maintains $25 price target
- Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Aris Water Solutions earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- I’d Load Up On These 5%-9% Yielders If I Had The Cash
- Western Midstream Partners And Aris Water Solutions Deal Makes Strategic Sense (NYSE:WES)
- Aris Mining Q2 2025 slides reveal record adjusted EBITDA and operational milestones
- Aris Water Solutions stock price target lowered to $25 by Texas Capital
- Aris Water Solutions stock rating downgraded by Stifel after merger deal
- Gear Up for Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Western Midstream to acquire Aris Water Solutions in $2 billion deal
- Select Water Solutions Has Sector Struggle (NYSE:WTTR)
- Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Ariston Q2 2025 presentation: Organic growth accelerates in Europe amid strategic expansion
- Aris extends water agreement with ConocoPhillips to 2040
- Zurn Water (ZWS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- JPMorgan assumes coverage of Aris Water Solutions stock with Neutral rating
- Goldman Sachs reiterates Buy rating on Aris Water Solutions stock ahead of Q2 earnings
1日のレンジ
24.06 24.24
1年のレンジ
14.46 33.92
- 以前の終値
- 24.12
- 始値
- 24.24
- 買値
- 24.19
- 買値
- 24.49
- 安値
- 24.06
- 高値
- 24.24
- 出来高
- 1.124 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.29%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.54%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -24.07%
- 1年の変化
- 43.82%
