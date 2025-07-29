QuotazioniSezioni
ARIS: Aris Water Solutions Inc Class A

24.05 USD 0.14 (0.58%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ARIS ha avuto una variazione del -0.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.91 e ad un massimo di 24.17.

Segui le dinamiche di Aris Water Solutions Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
23.91 24.17
Intervallo Annuale
14.46 33.92
Chiusura Precedente
24.19
Apertura
24.17
Bid
24.05
Ask
24.35
Minimo
23.91
Massimo
24.17
Volume
1.114 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.58%
Variazione Mensile
-0.04%
Variazione Semestrale
-24.51%
Variazione Annuale
42.98%
