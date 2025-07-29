Valute / ARIS
ARIS: Aris Water Solutions Inc Class A
24.05 USD 0.14 (0.58%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ARIS ha avuto una variazione del -0.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.91 e ad un massimo di 24.17.
Segui le dinamiche di Aris Water Solutions Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
23.91 24.17
Intervallo Annuale
14.46 33.92
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.19
- Apertura
- 24.17
- Bid
- 24.05
- Ask
- 24.35
- Minimo
- 23.91
- Massimo
- 24.17
- Volume
- 1.114 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.58%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.04%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -24.51%
- Variazione Annuale
- 42.98%
20 settembre, sabato