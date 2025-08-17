Moedas / AMCR
AMCR: Amcor plc
8.30 USD 0.04 (0.48%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AMCR para hoje mudou para 0.48%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.27 e o mais alto foi 8.32.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Amcor plc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
8.27 8.32
Faixa anual
8.16 11.47
- Fechamento anterior
- 8.26
- Open
- 8.29
- Bid
- 8.30
- Ask
- 8.60
- Low
- 8.27
- High
- 8.32
- Volume
- 248
- Mudança diária
- 0.48%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.04%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -14.70%
- Mudança anual
- -27.00%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh