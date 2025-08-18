Devises / AMCR
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
AMCR: Amcor plc
8.26 USD 0.06 (0.72%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de AMCR a changé de -0.72% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 8.23 et à un maximum de 8.34.
Suivez la dynamique Amcor plc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMCR Nouvelles
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 21
- JPMorgan initie la couverture d’Amcor avec une recommandation Surpondérer
- Amcor stock initiated with Overweight rating by JPMorgan on cash flow strength
- Greece stocks lower at close of trade; Athens General Composite down 0.69%
- Greece stocks lower at close of trade; Athens General Composite down 1.18%
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- Amcor: A Defensive Dividend Stock Trading At An Attractive Valuation (NYSE:AMCR)
- Jefferies réitère sa recommandation d’achat sur Amcor, citant un rendement FCF de 10%
- Jefferies reiterates Buy rating on Amcor stock, citing 10% FCF yield
- JPMorgan upgrades Sealed Air stock rating to Overweight on cash flow strength
- Amcor Stock: This Dividend Aristocrat Is Even Better Than Expected (NYSE:AMCR)
- The Weakest Jobs Market Since 2020: What Investors Need To Know
- Greece stocks lower at close of trade; Athens General Composite down 0.47%
- Amcor stock hits 52-week low at 8.36 USD
- Greece stocks higher at close of trade; Athens General Composite up 0.48%
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Greece stocks lower at close of trade; Athens General Composite down 1.28%
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Greece stocks lower at close of trade; Athens General Composite down 0.33%
- 69 August Aristocrats: Hormel Now 1 Of 2 Hot Dogs
- Greece stocks higher at close of trade; Athens General Composite up 0.58%
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Greece stocks lower at close of trade; Athens General Composite down 1.59%
- Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Decline— Palo Alto, XP, Allarity Earnings In Focus - Amcor (NYSE:AMCR), Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)
Range quotidien
8.23 8.34
Range Annuel
8.16 11.47
- Clôture Précédente
- 8.32
- Ouverture
- 8.31
- Bid
- 8.26
- Ask
- 8.56
- Plus Bas
- 8.23
- Plus Haut
- 8.34
- Volume
- 16.272 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.72%
- Changement Mensuel
- -3.50%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -15.11%
- Changement Annuel
- -27.35%
20 septembre, samedi