Currencies / AMCR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AMCR: Amcor plc
8.28 USD 0.01 (0.12%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AMCR exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.19 and at a high of 8.35.
Follow Amcor plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMCR News
- Greece stocks lower at close of trade; Athens General Composite down 1.18%
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- Amcor: A Defensive Dividend Stock Trading At An Attractive Valuation (NYSE:AMCR)
- Jefferies reiterates Buy rating on Amcor stock, citing 10% FCF yield
- JPMorgan upgrades Sealed Air stock rating to Overweight on cash flow strength
- Amcor Stock: This Dividend Aristocrat Is Even Better Than Expected (NYSE:AMCR)
- The Weakest Jobs Market Since 2020: What Investors Need To Know
- Greece stocks lower at close of trade; Athens General Composite down 0.47%
- Amcor stock hits 52-week low at 8.36 USD
- Greece stocks higher at close of trade; Athens General Composite up 0.48%
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Greece stocks lower at close of trade; Athens General Composite down 1.28%
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Greece stocks lower at close of trade; Athens General Composite down 0.33%
- 69 August Aristocrats: Hormel Now 1 Of 2 Hot Dogs
- Greece stocks higher at close of trade; Athens General Composite up 0.58%
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Greece stocks lower at close of trade; Athens General Composite down 1.59%
- Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Decline— Palo Alto, XP, Allarity Earnings In Focus - Amcor (NYSE:AMCR), Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q2 2025 Update
- CoreWeave, Applied Materials And Hims & Hers Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (August 11-August 15): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)
- 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Over 20% Upside, According to Analysts, 8/17/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- Earnings call transcript: Amcor Q4 2025 reveals mixed results, stock drops
Daily Range
8.19 8.35
Year Range
8.16 11.47
- Previous Close
- 8.27
- Open
- 8.33
- Bid
- 8.28
- Ask
- 8.58
- Low
- 8.19
- High
- 8.35
- Volume
- 18.839 K
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- -3.27%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.90%
- Year Change
- -27.18%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%