Moedas / ADPT
ADPT: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
13.53 USD 0.71 (5.54%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ADPT para hoje mudou para 5.54%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.99 e o mais alto foi 13.58.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ADPT Notícias
Faixa diária
12.99 13.58
Faixa anual
4.27 13.68
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.82
- Open
- 12.99
- Bid
- 13.53
- Ask
- 13.83
- Low
- 12.99
- High
- 13.58
- Volume
- 736
- Mudança diária
- 5.54%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.88%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 84.58%
- Mudança anual
- 166.86%
