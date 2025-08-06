Currencies / ADPT
ADPT: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
12.91 USD 0.17 (1.30%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ADPT exchange rate has changed by -1.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.69 and at a high of 13.23.
Follow Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ADPT News
- Krystal Biotech Stock Up on FDA Nod to Vyjuvek Label Update
- FDA Accepts Corcept's NDA for Relacorilant in Ovarian Cancer
- Adaptive Biotechnologies stock hits 52-week high at $13.53
- IONS Up on FDA's Breakthrough Tag for ION582 in Angelman Syndrome
- Is Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- AQST Stock Up as FDA Skips Advisory Meeting to Discuss Anaphylm NDA
- AGIO Stock Falls as FDA Delays Decision on Pyrukynd for Thalassemia
- SNY Down Despite Eczema Candidate Meeting Goal in Phase III Study
- Sanofi Gets FDA Nod for Wayrilz in Immune Thrombocytopenia
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) is a Great Choice
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- The Genomic Data Deluge: From Sequencing To Actionable Insights
- Is Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
- Adaptive Biotechnologies stock hits 52-week high at $13.37
- BTIG reiterates Buy rating on Adeptus Biotechnologies stock after Genentech deal termination
- Adaptive Biotechnologies to end Genentech collaboration agreement in February 2026
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Has Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys AMD and Twist, sells Shopify and Roblox stock
- Why Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Popped by Almost 6% on Wednesday
- Piper Sandler raises Adeptus Biotechnologies stock price target on growth outlook
- Adaptive (ADPT) Q2 Revenue Surges 36%
- Adaptive Biotechnologies stock hits 52-week high at $12.50
- Adeptus Biotechnologies stock price target raised to $11 by Morgan Stanley
Daily Range
12.69 13.23
Year Range
4.27 13.68
- Previous Close
- 13.08
- Open
- 13.07
- Bid
- 12.91
- Ask
- 13.21
- Low
- 12.69
- High
- 13.23
- Volume
- 2.662 K
- Daily Change
- -1.30%
- Month Change
- 0.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 76.13%
- Year Change
- 154.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%