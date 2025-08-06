Währungen / ADPT
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
ADPT: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
13.77 USD 0.95 (7.41%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ADPT hat sich für heute um 7.41% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 12.99 bis zu einem Hoch von 13.79 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ADPT News
- Adaptive Biotechnologies-Aktie markiert neues 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 13,73 $
- Adaptive Biotechnologies stock hits 52-week high at $13.73
- Krystal Biotech Stock Up on FDA Nod to Vyjuvek Label Update
- FDA Accepts Corcept's NDA for Relacorilant in Ovarian Cancer
- Aktie von Adaptive Biotechnologies markiert neues 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 13,53 US-Dollar
- Adaptive Biotechnologies stock hits 52-week high at $13.53
- IONS Up on FDA's Breakthrough Tag for ION582 in Angelman Syndrome
- Is Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- AQST Stock Up as FDA Skips Advisory Meeting to Discuss Anaphylm NDA
- AGIO Stock Falls as FDA Delays Decision on Pyrukynd for Thalassemia
- SNY Down Despite Eczema Candidate Meeting Goal in Phase III Study
- Sanofi Gets FDA Nod for Wayrilz in Immune Thrombocytopenia
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) is a Great Choice
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- The Genomic Data Deluge: From Sequencing To Actionable Insights
- Is Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
- Adaptive Biotechnologies stock hits 52-week high at $13.37
- BTIG reiterates Buy rating on Adeptus Biotechnologies stock after Genentech deal termination
- Adaptive Biotechnologies to end Genentech collaboration agreement in February 2026
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Has Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys AMD and Twist, sells Shopify and Roblox stock
- Why Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Popped by Almost 6% on Wednesday
- Piper Sandler raises Adeptus Biotechnologies stock price target on growth outlook
Tagesspanne
12.99 13.79
Jahresspanne
4.27 13.79
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 12.82
- Eröffnung
- 12.99
- Bid
- 13.77
- Ask
- 14.07
- Tief
- 12.99
- Hoch
- 13.79
- Volumen
- 3.374 K
- Tagesänderung
- 7.41%
- Monatsänderung
- 6.74%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 87.86%
- Jahresänderung
- 171.60%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K