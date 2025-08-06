KurseKategorien
ADPT: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

13.77 USD 0.95 (7.41%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ADPT hat sich für heute um 7.41% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 12.99 bis zu einem Hoch von 13.79 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
12.99 13.79
Jahresspanne
4.27 13.79
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
12.82
Eröffnung
12.99
Bid
13.77
Ask
14.07
Tief
12.99
Hoch
13.79
Volumen
3.374 K
Tagesänderung
7.41%
Monatsänderung
6.74%
6-Monatsänderung
87.86%
Jahresänderung
171.60%
