ADPT: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
13.77 USD 0.95 (7.41%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ADPTの今日の為替レートは、7.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.99の安値と13.79の高値で取引されました。
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ADPT News
- アダプティブ・バイオテクノロジーズの株価、52週高値の13.73ドルを記録
- Adaptive Biotechnologies stock hits 52-week high at $13.73
- Krystal Biotech Stock Up on FDA Nod to Vyjuvek Label Update
- FDA Accepts Corcept's NDA for Relacorilant in Ovarian Cancer
- アダプティブ・バイオテクノロジーズの株価、52週高値の13.53ドルに到達
- Adaptive Biotechnologies stock hits 52-week high at $13.53
- IONS Up on FDA's Breakthrough Tag for ION582 in Angelman Syndrome
- Is Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- AQST Stock Up as FDA Skips Advisory Meeting to Discuss Anaphylm NDA
- AGIO Stock Falls as FDA Delays Decision on Pyrukynd for Thalassemia
- SNY Down Despite Eczema Candidate Meeting Goal in Phase III Study
- Sanofi Gets FDA Nod for Wayrilz in Immune Thrombocytopenia
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) is a Great Choice
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- The Genomic Data Deluge: From Sequencing To Actionable Insights
- Is Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
- Adaptive Biotechnologies stock hits 52-week high at $13.37
- BTIG reiterates Buy rating on Adeptus Biotechnologies stock after Genentech deal termination
- Adaptive Biotechnologies to end Genentech collaboration agreement in February 2026
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Has Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys AMD and Twist, sells Shopify and Roblox stock
- Why Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Popped by Almost 6% on Wednesday
- Piper Sandler raises Adeptus Biotechnologies stock price target on growth outlook
1日のレンジ
12.99 13.79
1年のレンジ
4.27 13.79
- 以前の終値
- 12.82
- 始値
- 12.99
- 買値
- 13.77
- 買値
- 14.07
- 安値
- 12.99
- 高値
- 13.79
- 出来高
- 3.374 K
- 1日の変化
- 7.41%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.74%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 87.86%
- 1年の変化
- 171.60%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K