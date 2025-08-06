クォートセクション
通貨 / ADPT
ADPT: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

13.77 USD 0.95 (7.41%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ADPTの今日の為替レートは、7.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.99の安値と13.79の高値で取引されました。

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
12.99 13.79
1年のレンジ
4.27 13.79
以前の終値
12.82
始値
12.99
買値
13.77
買値
14.07
安値
12.99
高値
13.79
出来高
3.374 K
1日の変化
7.41%
1ヶ月の変化
6.74%
6ヶ月の変化
87.86%
1年の変化
171.60%
