ADPT: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

13.36 USD 0.41 (2.98%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ADPT a changé de -2.98% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 13.25 et à un maximum de 13.90.

Suivez la dynamique Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
13.25 13.90
Range Annuel
4.27 13.90
Clôture Précédente
13.77
Ouverture
13.87
Bid
13.36
Ask
13.66
Plus Bas
13.25
Plus Haut
13.90
Volume
3.943 K
Changement quotidien
-2.98%
Changement Mensuel
3.57%
Changement à 6 Mois
82.26%
Changement Annuel
163.51%
20 septembre, samedi