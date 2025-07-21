Moedas / ABG
ABG: Asbury Automotive Group Inc
242.84 USD 0.48 (0.20%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ABG para hoje mudou para -0.20%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 242.11 e o mais alto foi 251.59.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Asbury Automotive Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ABG Notícias
- Asbury Automotive: Attractive With Ongoing Service Strength (NYSE:ABG)
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Kimball Electronics, Alaska Air Group, AutoNation, Asbury Automotive Group and American Axle & Manufacturing
- Monitor These 5 Broker-Backed Stocks for Strong Returns
- Why Is Asbury Automotive (ABG) Up 15.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- JPMorgan downgrades Abacus Group stock to Underweight on cash flow concerns
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Asbury Stock?
- Zacks.com featured highlights American Axle & Manufacturing, Brookdale Senior Living, Adient, Asbury Automotive and AutoNation
- Volatile Markets? Keep An Eye On These 5 Broker-Friendly Stocks
- Stephens upgrades Asbury Automotive Group stock on long-term EPS potential
- Tracking David Abrams’ Abrams Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Asbury Automotive: Creating A Platform Designed To Compound Shareholder Value
- Asbury (ABG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Asbury Automotive's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
- CFRA lowers Asbury Automotive Group stock price target on weaker EPS outlook
- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Asbury Profit Jumps 13 Percent in Q2
- Asbury Automotive (ABG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Asbury Automotive Group beats Q2 expectations, shares rise
- Asbury Automotive Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth accelerates amid portfolio rebalancing
- Asbury Automotive earnings beat by $0.60, revenue fell short of estimates
- Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Asbury Automotive Group completes acquisition of Herb Chambers Companies
Faixa diária
242.11 251.59
Faixa anual
201.68 312.56
- Fechamento anterior
- 243.32
- Open
- 243.49
- Bid
- 242.84
- Ask
- 243.14
- Low
- 242.11
- High
- 251.59
- Volume
- 137
- Mudança diária
- -0.20%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.13%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 12.11%
- Mudança anual
- 2.56%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh