クォートセクション
通貨 / ABG
株に戻る

ABG: Asbury Automotive Group Inc

245.27 USD 2.43 (1.00%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ABGの今日の為替レートは、1.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり241.17の安値と248.10の高値で取引されました。

Asbury Automotive Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ABG News

1日のレンジ
241.17 248.10
1年のレンジ
201.68 312.56
以前の終値
242.84
始値
242.04
買値
245.27
買値
245.57
安値
241.17
高値
248.10
出来高
189
1日の変化
1.00%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.15%
6ヶ月の変化
13.23%
1年の変化
3.59%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K