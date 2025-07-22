通貨 / ABG
ABG: Asbury Automotive Group Inc
245.27 USD 2.43 (1.00%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ABGの今日の為替レートは、1.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり241.17の安値と248.10の高値で取引されました。
Asbury Automotive Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
ABG News
1日のレンジ
241.17 248.10
1年のレンジ
201.68 312.56
- 以前の終値
- 242.84
- 始値
- 242.04
- 買値
- 245.27
- 買値
- 245.57
- 安値
- 241.17
- 高値
- 248.10
- 出来高
- 189
- 1日の変化
- 1.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.15%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 13.23%
- 1年の変化
- 3.59%
