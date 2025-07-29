Valute / ABG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ABG: Asbury Automotive Group Inc
241.44 USD 3.83 (1.56%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ABG ha avuto una variazione del -1.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 240.34 e ad un massimo di 245.29.
Segui le dinamiche di Asbury Automotive Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ABG News
- Zacks.com featured highlights include CVR Energy, Asbury Automotive, American Axle & Manufacturing, General Motors and Adient
- 5 Broker-Loved Stocks to Monitor as Fed Cuts Rates by 25 bps
- Asbury Automotive: Attractive With Ongoing Service Strength (NYSE:ABG)
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Kimball Electronics, Alaska Air Group, AutoNation, Asbury Automotive Group and American Axle & Manufacturing
- Monitor These 5 Broker-Backed Stocks for Strong Returns
- Why Is Asbury Automotive (ABG) Up 15.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- JPMorgan downgrades Abacus Group stock to Underweight on cash flow concerns
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Asbury Stock?
- Zacks.com featured highlights American Axle & Manufacturing, Brookdale Senior Living, Adient, Asbury Automotive and AutoNation
- Volatile Markets? Keep An Eye On These 5 Broker-Friendly Stocks
- Stephens upgrades Asbury Automotive Group stock on long-term EPS potential
- Tracking David Abrams’ Abrams Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Asbury Automotive: Creating A Platform Designed To Compound Shareholder Value
- Asbury (ABG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Asbury Automotive's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
- CFRA lowers Asbury Automotive Group stock price target on weaker EPS outlook
- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Asbury Profit Jumps 13 Percent in Q2
- Asbury Automotive (ABG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Asbury Automotive Group beats Q2 expectations, shares rise
- Asbury Automotive Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth accelerates amid portfolio rebalancing
- Asbury Automotive earnings beat by $0.60, revenue fell short of estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
240.34 245.29
Intervallo Annuale
201.68 312.56
- Chiusura Precedente
- 245.27
- Apertura
- 243.26
- Bid
- 241.44
- Ask
- 241.74
- Minimo
- 240.34
- Massimo
- 245.29
- Volume
- 202
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.56%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.46%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.97%
20 settembre, sabato