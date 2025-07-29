QuotazioniSezioni
ABG: Asbury Automotive Group Inc

241.44 USD 3.83 (1.56%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ABG ha avuto una variazione del -1.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 240.34 e ad un massimo di 245.29.

Segui le dinamiche di Asbury Automotive Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
240.34 245.29
Intervallo Annuale
201.68 312.56
Chiusura Precedente
245.27
Apertura
243.26
Bid
241.44
Ask
241.74
Minimo
240.34
Massimo
245.29
Volume
202
Variazione giornaliera
-1.56%
Variazione Mensile
-2.69%
Variazione Semestrale
11.46%
Variazione Annuale
1.97%
