货币 / ABG
ABG: Asbury Automotive Group Inc
246.85 USD 3.53 (1.45%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ABG汇率已更改1.45%。当日，交易品种以低点244.69和高点247.03进行交易。
关注Asbury Automotive Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ABG新闻
日范围
244.69 247.03
年范围
201.68 312.56
- 前一天收盘价
- 243.32
- 开盘价
- 244.69
- 卖价
- 246.85
- 买价
- 247.15
- 最低价
- 244.69
- 最高价
- 247.03
- 交易量
- 9
- 日变化
- 1.45%
- 月变化
- -0.51%
- 6个月变化
- 13.96%
- 年变化
- 4.25%
