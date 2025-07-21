Currencies / ABG
ABG: Asbury Automotive Group Inc
240.01 USD 2.55 (1.05%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ABG exchange rate has changed by -1.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 239.50 and at a high of 241.06.
Follow Asbury Automotive Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ABG News
Daily Range
239.50 241.06
Year Range
201.68 312.56
- Previous Close
- 242.56
- Open
- 239.54
- Bid
- 240.01
- Ask
- 240.31
- Low
- 239.50
- High
- 241.06
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- -1.05%
- Month Change
- -3.27%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.80%
- Year Change
- 1.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%