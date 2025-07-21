QuotesSections
ABG: Asbury Automotive Group Inc

240.01 USD 2.55 (1.05%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ABG exchange rate has changed by -1.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 239.50 and at a high of 241.06.

Follow Asbury Automotive Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
239.50 241.06
Year Range
201.68 312.56
Previous Close
242.56
Open
239.54
Bid
240.01
Ask
240.31
Low
239.50
High
241.06
Volume
23
Daily Change
-1.05%
Month Change
-3.27%
6 Months Change
10.80%
Year Change
1.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%