통화 / ABG
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
ABG: Asbury Automotive Group Inc
241.44 USD 3.83 (1.56%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ABG 환율이 오늘 -1.56%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 240.34이고 고가는 245.29이었습니다.
Asbury Automotive Group Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ABG News
- Zacks.com featured highlights include CVR Energy, Asbury Automotive, American Axle & Manufacturing, General Motors and Adient
- 5 Broker-Loved Stocks to Monitor as Fed Cuts Rates by 25 bps
- Asbury Automotive: Attractive With Ongoing Service Strength (NYSE:ABG)
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Kimball Electronics, Alaska Air Group, AutoNation, Asbury Automotive Group and American Axle & Manufacturing
- Monitor These 5 Broker-Backed Stocks for Strong Returns
- Why Is Asbury Automotive (ABG) Up 15.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- JPMorgan downgrades Abacus Group stock to Underweight on cash flow concerns
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Asbury Stock?
- Zacks.com featured highlights American Axle & Manufacturing, Brookdale Senior Living, Adient, Asbury Automotive and AutoNation
- Volatile Markets? Keep An Eye On These 5 Broker-Friendly Stocks
- Stephens upgrades Asbury Automotive Group stock on long-term EPS potential
- Tracking David Abrams’ Abrams Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Asbury Automotive: Creating A Platform Designed To Compound Shareholder Value
- Asbury (ABG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Asbury Automotive's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
- CFRA lowers Asbury Automotive Group stock price target on weaker EPS outlook
- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Asbury Profit Jumps 13 Percent in Q2
- Asbury Automotive (ABG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Asbury Automotive Group beats Q2 expectations, shares rise
- Asbury Automotive Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth accelerates amid portfolio rebalancing
- Asbury Automotive earnings beat by $0.60, revenue fell short of estimates
일일 변동 비율
240.34 245.29
년간 변동
201.68 312.56
- 이전 종가
- 245.27
- 시가
- 243.26
- Bid
- 241.44
- Ask
- 241.74
- 저가
- 240.34
- 고가
- 245.29
- 볼륨
- 202
- 일일 변동
- -1.56%
- 월 변동
- -2.69%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.46%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.97%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K