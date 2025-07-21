CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / ABG
Volver a Acciones

ABG: Asbury Automotive Group Inc

242.84 USD 0.48 (0.20%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ABG de hoy ha cambiado un -0.20%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 242.11, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 251.59.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Asbury Automotive Group Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ABG News

Rango diario
242.11 251.59
Rango anual
201.68 312.56
Cierres anteriores
243.32
Open
243.49
Bid
242.84
Ask
243.14
Low
242.11
High
251.59
Volumen
137
Cambio diario
-0.20%
Cambio mensual
-2.13%
Cambio a 6 meses
12.11%
Cambio anual
2.56%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B