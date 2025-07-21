Divisas / ABG
ABG: Asbury Automotive Group Inc
242.84 USD 0.48 (0.20%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ABG de hoy ha cambiado un -0.20%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 242.11, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 251.59.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Asbury Automotive Group Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
242.11 251.59
Rango anual
201.68 312.56
- Cierres anteriores
- 243.32
- Open
- 243.49
- Bid
- 242.84
- Ask
- 243.14
- Low
- 242.11
- High
- 251.59
- Volumen
- 137
- Cambio diario
- -0.20%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.13%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 12.11%
- Cambio anual
- 2.56%
