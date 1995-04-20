Big Movement Indicator

Big movement indicator is a very simple indicator which draws a pattern of boxes where price has moved significantly on a particular timeframe. It also displays the number of candles the strong movement is continuing till now.

This indicator work based on zig zag indicator when there is a minimum gap between the last 2 zigzag values we draw a box around this. We can also capture the point where it meet the criteria as buffer values

Produtos recomendados
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicadores
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicadores
Indicador Profissional de Delta Cumulativo e Mediana de Volume Acompanhe a pressão real de compra/venda com esta poderosa ferramenta de análise de volume. O Volume Compare Indicator combina o Delta Cumulativo e as Medianas de Volume para ajudar você a identificar a atividade institucional, desequilíbrios e potenciais reversões. Principais Recursos: Histograma de Delta Cumulativo – Visualiza o volume líquido de compra vs. venda em tempo real. Medianas de Volume de Compra/Venda – Linhas hor
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicadores
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
QuantumEdge Trader
Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
Indicadores
QuantumEdge Trader v1.0 AI-Powered Precision Signals for Serious Traders QuantumEdge Trader is a smart and reliable indicator that delivers accurate BUY and SELL signals using advanced market analysis and trend detection. Designed for M1 to M60 timeframes, it's ideal for scalping and intraday strategies. --- Key Features: No Repaint – Signals never change after appearing Smart trend filters to reduce noise Adjustable sensitivity and alerts Perfect for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and m
Scorpion Scalper Pro
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicadores
In the age of speed, everyone wants to gets what he/she wants quickly. Trading is all about gaining money, and scalping is a way of doing it in a short time. The "Scorpion Scalper Pro" has been named on the scorpion because of its speed. The indicator serves to provide signals for the M15 timeframe. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicator inputs : - Buy
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
Indicadores
Smart FVG Indicator MT4 – Detecção Avançada de Fair Value Gap para MetaTrader 4 O Smart FVG Indicator para MetaTrader 4 oferece detecção, monitorização e alertas profissionais de Fair Value Gap (FVG) diretamente nos seus gráficos. Ele combina filtragem baseada em ATR com lógica sensível à estrutura para remover ruído, adaptar‑se à liquidez e manter apenas os desequilíbrios mais relevantes para decisões precisas. Principais vantagens Deteção precisa de FVG: identifica ineficiências reais de pre
FREE
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Indicadores
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicadores
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicadores
O indicador cria cotações atuais, que podem ser comparadas com as históricas e, com base nisso, fazer uma previsão do movimento dos preços. O indicador possui um campo de texto para navegação rápida até a data desejada. Opções: Símbolo - seleção do símbolo que o indicador exibirá; SymbolPeriod - seleção do período do qual o indicador coletará dados; IndicatorColor - cor do indicador; HorisontalShift - deslocamento das cotações desenhadas pelo indicador pelo número especificado de barras; I
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicadores
Este é sem dúvida o indicador de reconhecimento automático de formação de preço harmônico mais completo que você pode encontrar para a MetaTrader Platform. Ele detecta 19 padrões diferentes, leva as projeções de Fibonacci tão a sério quanto você, exibe a Zona de Reversão Potencial (PRZ) e encontra níveis adequados de stop loss e take-profit. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Detecta 19 formações harmônicas de preços diferentes Traça
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicadores
Daily Candle Predictor é um indicador que prevê o preço de fechamento de uma vela. O indicador destina-se principalmente ao uso em gráficos D1. Este indicador é adequado tanto para negociação forex tradicional quanto para negociação de opções binárias. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação autônomo ou pode atuar como um complemento ao seu sistema de negociação existente. Este indicador analisa a vela atual, calculando certos fatores de força dentro do próprio corpo da vela, be
Cross platform arbitrage indicator
Zheng Biao Wu
Indicadores
Get rid of trading confusion and embrace stable income! Are you still worried about finding a low-risk and stable profit method? Are you still anxious about judging the market direction and controlling the risk of placing orders? The new cross-platform arbitrage indicator helps you easily achieve stable returns! Accurately capture arbitrage opportunities without you having to worry! The cross-platform arbitrage indicator is a powerful tool that can monitor the price differences of the same finan
Spread and Close MT4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicadores
Spread & Candle Close Timer Indicator for MT4  Optimize your trading with this lightweight and efficient indicator, designed to display the real-time spread and candle close countdown directly on your MT4 chart. Features: Live Spread Monitoring – Instantly see market conditions. Candle Close Timer – Stay prepared for the next price movement. Simple & Non-Intrusive Design – No unnecessary settings, just clear and accurate data. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and those who need real-time exec
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicadores
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicadores
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Monster Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.59 (29)
Indicadores
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and several other patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced
LordAutoFibonnaci
Igor Pereira Calil
5 (2)
Indicadores
O Lord Auto Fibonnaci é um indicador gratuito para Meta Trader, com intuito de mostrar a tabela mais famosa do mercado financeiro conhecida por "Fibonnaci". Como podemos ver nas imagens abaixo, a tabela fibonnaci é a qual vai analisar o gráfico automaticamente para você, com fatores de tendências através de porcentagem, um uso quase infalível, você pode trabalhar sempre quando a porcentagem esteja em baixa ou alta, iniciar compras e vendas no tempo certo, ótimo para analisar entradas! Nas imagen
FREE
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicadores
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicadores
O MT4 ilimitado é um indicador universal que se adequa a todos os comerciantes iniciantes e experientes. funciona em todos os pares de moedas, criptomoedas, ações em bruto MT4 ilimitado - já configurado e não requer configuração adicional E agora a principal coisa Por que o MT4 ilimitado? 1 falta completa de redesenho 2 dois anos de testes pelos melhores especialistas em negociação 3 a precisão dos sinais corretos excede 80% 4 teve bom desempenho nas negociações durante os comunicados d
Weis Wave Indicator
Dhabaleswar Prasad Jena
Indicadores
This indicator is based on the Weis wave principle of wave volume. Below are few features of the indicator It draws the wave on the chart while the accumulated volume per wave in a different window at the bottom of the chart You can configure the turning point move It displays the accumulated volume (in thousands, eg for 15000 volume it will show 15) at the end of each wave You can also configure to show number of candles in the wave along with the wave volume The indicator calculates the distin
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Indicadores
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicadores
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Garuda Empire
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicadores
The Garuda Empire - Binary Options Experience the epitome of trading synthesis where the time-honored Ichimoku methodology seamlessly intertwines with revered Western indicators. It's a harmonious blend—Europe shaking hands with Japan, a true testament to the power of global financial collaboration. With years of dedicated observation and analysis, I've come to one conclusion: Mastery is achieved through specialization. My journey with the EURJPY has been transformative, leading to the birth of
Max LotSize
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
5 (2)
Indicadores
LotSize Indicator Discover the appropriate lot size to use in your trades based on the available margin. This indicator provides valuable information for risk management. If the indicator shows a value of 0, it means that your balance or available margin is insufficient for trading. It is important to maintain adequate margin levels for safe trading practices. This indicator is exclusively designed for the MT4 platform, a popular and reliable trading platform in the market. With the LotSize Indi
FREE
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicadores
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Line
Andrea Fontanini
Indicadores
free only until the end of the week The following indicator must be used and contextualized according to your trading methodologies. It provides excellent trading insights and identifies rejection zones on the drawn lines. Several parameters can be customized. The indicator will plot three levels above and below the opening price on D1, W1, and MN1. It will provide the daily ADR and display two additional daily sessions (EUROPE session and USA session). The colors of the various lines can be cu
FREE
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicadores
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicadores
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
KT Double Top Bottom MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicadores
The double top bottom pattern is arguably one of the technical analysis's most popular chart patterns. These patterns are used to capitalize on recurring patterns and identify trend reversal patterns, thereby creating well-placed entry and exit levels. The KT Double Top Bottom is based on these patterns and fine-tunes the trade signal development process for traders. Features It's based on one of the most reliable trading patterns and brings some fine-tuning and automation to the process. Also
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicadores
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicadores
Gann Made Easy é um sistema de negociação Forex profissional e fácil de usar, baseado nos melhores princípios de negociação usando a teoria do sr. W. D. Gann. O indicador fornece sinais precisos de COMPRA e VENDA, incluindo níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Você pode negociar mesmo em movimento usando notificações PUSH. ENTRE EM CONTATO COMIGO APÓS A COMPRA PARA RECEBER DICAS DE NEGOCIAÇÃO, BÔNUS E O ASSISTENTE EA "GANN MADE EASY" GRATUITAMENTE! Provavelmente você já ouviu muitas vezes sobre os
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicadores
O M1 SNIPER é um sistema indicador de negociação fácil de usar. É um indicador de seta projetado para o período M1. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema independente para scalping no período M1 e pode ser usado como parte do seu sistema de negociação existente. Embora este sistema de negociação tenha sido projetado especificamente para negociação no M1, ele também pode ser usado em outros períodos. Originalmente, desenvolvi este método para negociar XAUUSD e BTCUSD. Mas considero-o útil ta
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicadores
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicadores
O Apollo SR Master é um indicador de Suporte/Resistência com recursos especiais que tornam a negociação com zonas de Suporte/Resistência mais fácil e confiável. O indicador calcula as zonas de Suporte/Resistência em tempo real, sem qualquer atraso, detectando topos e fundos de preço locais. Em seguida, para confirmar a área de Suporte/Resistência recém-formada, o indicador exibe um sinal especial que indica que a zona pode ser considerada e usada como um sinal de VENDA ou COMPRA. Nesse caso, a f
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicadores
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicadores
Indicador antecipado       Determina os níveis e zonas de reversão do mercado   , permitindo que você espere o preço retornar ao nível e entre no início de uma nova tendência, e não no seu fim. Ele mostra       níveis de reversão       onde o mercado confirma uma mudança de direção e inicia um movimento adicional. O indicador funciona sem redesenhar, é otimizado para qualquer instrumento e revela seu potencial máximo quando combinado com o       LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       indicador. Scanner
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Indicadores
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Indicadores
Scalper Vault é um sistema profissional de escalpelamento que fornece tudo o que você precisa para um escalpelamento bem-sucedido. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação completo que pode ser usado por comerciantes de forex e opções binárias. O período de tempo recomendado é M5. O sistema fornece sinais de seta precisos na direção da tendência. Ele também fornece sinais superiores e inferiores e níveis de mercado Gann. Os indicadores fornecem todos os tipos de alertas, incluindo notificações
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicadores
Currency Strength Wizard é um indicador muito poderoso que fornece uma solução completa para uma negociação bem-sucedida. O indicador calcula o poder deste ou daquele par forex usando os dados de todas as moedas em vários intervalos de tempo. Esses dados são representados em uma forma de índice de moeda fácil de usar e linhas de energia de moeda que você pode usar para ver o poder desta ou daquela moeda. Tudo o que você precisa é anexar o indicador ao gráfico que deseja negociar e o indicador mo
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicadores
O sistema PRO Renko é um sistema de negociação altamente preciso especialmente concebido para a negociação de gráficos RENKO. Trata-se de um sistema universal que pode ser aplicado a vários instrumentos de negociação. O sistema neutraliza eficazmente o chamado ruído de mercado, dando-lhe acesso a sinais de inversão precisos. O indicador é muito fácil de usar e tem apenas um parâmetro responsável pela geração de sinal. Você pode facilmente adaptar a ferramenta a qualquer instrumento de negocia
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicadores
Uma estratégia intradiária baseada em dois princípios fundamentais do mercado. O algoritmo é baseado na análise de volumes e ondas de preços usando filtros adicionais. O algoritmo inteligente do indicador dá um sinal apenas quando dois fatores de mercado se combinam em um. O indicador calcula ondas de um determinado intervalo no gráfico M1 usando os dados do período de tempo mais alto. E para confirmar a onda, o indicador utiliza a análise por volume. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação pr
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicadores
Disponível para   MT4   e   MT5 . Junte-se ao canal Market Structure Patterns para baixar os materiais disponíveis para estudos e informações adicionais. Postagens relacionadas: Market Structure Patterns - Introduction Garanta agora com 50% de desconto | Preço anterior US$ 90 | Oferta válida até 31 de dezembro | Uma grande atualização está chegando em breve, e o preço original será ajustado. Market Structure Patterns   é um indicador baseado em   smart money concepts   que apresenta elementos
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicadores
Indicador de tendência, solução única inovadora para negociação e filtragem de tendências com todos os recursos de tendências importantes construídos dentro de uma ferramenta! É um indicador multi-timeframe e multi-moedas 100% sem repintura que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos: forex, commodities, criptomoedas, índices e ações. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador Support and Resistance Screener está disponível por apenas US$ 50e vitalício. (Preço original US$ 250) (oferta este
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicadores
Day Trader Master é um sistema de negociação completo para day traders. O sistema é composto por dois indicadores. Um indicador é um sinal de seta para comprar e vender. É o indicador de seta que você obtém. Eu fornecerei o segundo indicador gratuitamente. O segundo indicador é um indicador de tendência especialmente projetado para ser usado em conjunto com essas setas. OS INDICADORES NÃO SE REPETEM E NÃO SE ATRASAM! A utilização deste sistema é muito simples. Você só precisa seguir os sinais de
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (7)
Indicadores
Apollo Secret Trend é um indicador de tendência profissional que pode ser usado para encontrar tendências em qualquer par e período de tempo. O indicador pode facilmente se tornar seu principal indicador de negociação, que você pode usar para detectar tendências de mercado, não importa qual par ou período de tempo você prefira negociar. Ao usar um parâmetro especial no indicador, você pode adaptar os sinais ao seu estilo de negociação pessoal. O indicador fornece todos os tipos de alertas, inclu
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Os indicadores de tendência são uma das áreas de análise técnica para utilização em negociações em mercados financeiros. Indicador de Angular Trend Lines - determina de forma abrangente a direção da tendência e gera sinais de entrada. Além de suavizar a direção média das velas Também utiliza o ângulo de inclinação das linhas de tendência. O princípio de construção dos ângulos de Gann foi tomado como base para o ângulo de inclinação. O indicador de análise técnica combina a suavização de velas e
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Indicadores
Pare de adivinhar. Comece a operar com vantagem estatística. Os índices de ações não são negociados como forex. Eles têm sessões definidas, gaps noturnos e seguem padrões estatísticos previsíveis. Este indicador fornece os dados de probabilidade que você precisa para operar índices como DAX, S&P 500 e Dow Jones com confiança. O que o torna diferente A maioria dos indicadores mostra o que aconteceu. Este mostra o que provavelmente acontecerá em seguida. Todos os dias de negociação, o indicador an
Mais do autor
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Indicadores
Domine as tendências do mercado com o SuperTrend Alert MT5, um indicador poderoso projetado para fornecer sinais precisos de acompanhamento de tendências para trading de forex, ações, criptomoedas e commodities. Aclamado em comunidades de trading como Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e elogiado em discussões no Investopedia e TradingView por sua robusta detecção de tendências, este indicador é uma ferramenta essencial para traders que buscam entradas e saídas confiáveis. Usuários relatam até 90
FREE
Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Aprimore sua precisão no trading com o indicador Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5, uma ferramenta poderosa projetada para detectar rapidamente padrões de velas chave e entregar alertas em tempo real, capacitando traders a agir em configurações de alta probabilidade. Baseado nos princípios dos gráficos de velas japonesas, popularizados por Steve Nison nos anos 90, este indicador é favorito entre traders de forex, cripto e ações por sua capacidade de decifrar o sentimento do mercado através de padrõe
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (2)
Utilitários
Otimize sua estratégia de grid trading com o Grid Trade Manager MT5, um EA utilitário gratuito versátil projetado para automatizar a colocação e gestão de ordens grid, inspirado na abordagem de grid trading testada pelo tempo popularizada nos 2000 por comunidades forex por sua capacidade de profiter de oscilações de mercado em condições ranging. Adotado por milhares de traders em plataformas como MQL5 e Forex Factory por seus controles de risco robustos e customização, esta ferramenta excels em
FREE
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Utilitários
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro é um Consultor Especialista para MetaTrader 4 projetado para copiar negociações de uma conta MT4 ou MT5 de origem para várias contas MT4 ou MT5 no mesmo computador. Esta ferramenta é ideal para replicar negociações em contas de clientes ou carteiras com parâmetros personalizáveis, incluindo tamanhos de lote, stop-loss/take-profit e opções de cópia reversa. Simplifica a gestão de negociações sem executá-las com base em lógica de mercado, oferecendo sincronização flexíve
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitários
Aprimore sua estratégia de hedge com o Hedge Trade Manager MT5, um sofisticado Assessor Especialista (EA) projetado para automatizar operações de hedge para contrarrestar movimentos adversos de preço, baseado em técnicas de hedge popularizadas na década de 2010 por corretoras de forex que permitiam posições opostas para garantir lucros ou limitar perdas durante tendências incertas. Muito valorizado no MQL5 e em fóruns de trading como Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex por suas configurações flexí
FREE
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5 é uma ferramenta de trading automatizada projetada para capturar oportunidades com base nas condições de reversão das Bandas de Bollinger. Executa operações de compra ao detectar uma reversão de alta perto da banda inferior (quando a vela anterior fecha abaixo da banda inferior e a vela atual fecha acima, passando de uma vela vermelha para uma verde) e operações de venda para uma reversão de baixa perto da banda superior (cenário oposto). Extensivamente testado, o
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Melhore o seu trading de ação de preço com o indicador Higher Highs and Lows MT4, uma ferramenta robusta que utiliza análise fractal para identificar pontos de swing chave e padrões que definem tendências como Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL) e Higher Lows (HL) para insights claros sobre a direção do mercado. Baseado em princípios fundamentais de ação de preço enraizados na Teoria de Dow do início do século XX e popularizados no trading moderno por especialistas como Al Brook
FREE
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 é uma ferramenta de trading automatizada sofisticada projetada para MetaTrader 5, que utiliza cruzamentos de médias móveis para capturar reversões de tendência e pontos de entrada potenciais. Este consultor especialista oferece aos traders uma solução versátil com configurações personalizáveis, garantindo execução precisa das negociações e gerenciamento robusto de riscos. Extensivamente testado, proporciona métodos de entrada eficientes, regras de saída flexíveis e
Candlestick Patterns Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicadores
Aprimore sua precisão no trading com o indicador Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4, uma ferramenta poderosa projetada para detectar rapidamente padrões de velas chave e entregar alertas em tempo real, capacitando traders a agir em configurações de alta probabilidade. Baseado nos princípios dos gráficos de velas japonesas, popularizados por Steve Nison nos anos 90, este indicador é favorito entre traders de forex, cripto e ações por sua capacidade de decifrar o sentimento do mercado através de padrõe
FREE
Inventory Retracement Bar
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Enhance your trend-following strategy with   UCS_RH_IRB (Rob Hoffman Inventory Retracement Bar) MT5 , a precision indicator identifying candles retracing   45% or more   against the prevailing trend—highlighting points   where institutional counter-trend activity typically subsides and the dominant move resumes. Based on Rob Hoffman’s well-known IRB methodology, this indicator offers clear visual confirmations for trend continuation setups after pullbacks, suitable for forex, indices, commoditi
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicadores
Eleve sua estratégia de trading com o   Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT5 , um indicador de ponta que utiliza regressão de kernel não paramétrica para fornecer análise de tendências suave e adaptativa. Inspirado no estimador Nadaraya-Watson, esta ferramenta aplica suavização de kernel gaussiano aos dados de preços, criando envelopes dinâmicos que se adaptam à volatilidade do mercado sem o atraso excessivo das médias móveis tradicionais. Amplamente aclamado em plataformas como TradingView e elogia
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Domine as tendências do mercado com o SuperTrend Alert MT4, um indicador poderoso projetado para fornecer sinais precisos de acompanhamento de tendências para trading de forex, ações, criptomoedas e commodities. Aclamado em comunidades de trading como Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e elogiado em discussões no Investopedia e TradingView por sua robusta detecção de tendências, este indicador é uma ferramenta essencial para traders que buscam entradas e saídas confiáveis. Usuários relatam até 90
FREE
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitários
Otimize a gestão das suas operações com o Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5, um robusto Assessor Especialista (EA) projetado para automatizar ajustes de stop-loss em operações abertas manualmente ou por outros EAs, garantindo proteção de lucros e gestão de riscos. Elogiado em comunidades de trading como Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e destacado em discussões no Investopedia e fóruns da MQL5 por sua precisão na gestão de trailing stops e níveis de breakeven, este EA é um favorito entre
FREE
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
Utilitários
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro é um Consultor Especialista para MetaTrader 5 projetado para copiar negociações de uma conta MT5 de origem para várias contas MT5 ou MT4 no mesmo computador. Esta ferramenta é ideal para replicar negociações em contas de clientes ou carteiras com parâmetros personalizáveis, incluindo tamanhos de lote, stop-loss/take-profit e opções de cópia reversa. Simplifica a gestão de negociações sem executá-las com base em lógica de mercado, oferecendo sincronização flexível para
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitários
Otimize seu processo de fechamento de operações com o Close Manager MT5, um poderoso Assessor Especialista (EA) projetado para automatizar as saídas de operações abertas manualmente ou por outros EAs no MetaTrader 5, oferecendo aos traders controle preciso sobre as estratégias de saída. Amplamente elogiado no MQL5, Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex por seus critérios de fechamento versáteis e personalizáveis, este EA é um favorito entre scalpers, day traders e swing traders em mercados voláteis c
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Potencie suas capacidades de detecção de tendências com o Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5, uma ferramenta dinâmica projetada para identificar sequências de velas altistas ou baixistas, oferecendo alertas oportunos para confirmações de tendência e possíveis reversões nos mercados de forex, ações, criptomoedas e commodities. Aclamado em comunidades de trading como Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, além de elogiado em discussões no Investopedia e TradingView por sua capacidade de simplificar a aná
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Optimiza tu análisis de trading con el Day and Week Separator MT4, una herramienta intuitiva diseñada para trazar líneas separadoras diarias y semanales personalizables, perfecta para traders que enfrentan diferencias de zonas horarias con sus brokers. Muy apreciada en comunidades de trading como Forex Factory y Reddit’s r/Forex por su simplicidad y eficacia, este indicador aborda el desafío común de alinear los marcos temporales de los gráficos con horarios locales o específicos del mercado, co
FREE
Multi Indicator Signal
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT4 é uma ferramenta de trading sofisticada para MetaTrader 4 projetada para automatizar entradas e saídas de negociações utilizando nove indicadores técnicos: ADX, Bandas de Bollinger, CCI, MACD, Média Móvel, RSI, Estocástico, Awesome Oscillator e RVI. Oferecendo ampla personalização com múltiplas estratégias de entrada/saída e modos de combinação AND/OR/NA, este EA proporciona aos traders uma flexibilidade incomparável. Extensivamente testado, garante geração precis
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Fique à frente do impulso do mercado com o Pip Movement Alert MT4, um indicador versátil de múltiplas moedas projetado para rastrear e alertar traders sobre movimentos precisos em pips em vários símbolos, ideal para trading de forex, ações, criptomoedas e commodities. Elogiado em comunidades de trading como Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e destacado em discussões no Investopedia e TradingView por sua capacidade de detectar mudanças repentinas no mercado, este indicador é indispensável para tr
FREE
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitários
Aprimore a gestão de riscos de sua carteira com o Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5, um poderoso Assessor Especialista (EA) projetado para rastrear e seguir automaticamente o lucro total da sua conta ou de operações com um número mágico específico no MetaTrader 5, fechando todas as operações quando o lucro atual cai abaixo do último pico de lucro. Elogiado no MQL5, Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex por seu mecanismo dinâmico de bloqueio de lucros, este EA é um favorito entre scalpers, day traders
FREE
GG TrendBar
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Eleve a precisão do seu trading com o   Indicador GG TrendBar MT5 , uma ferramenta poderosa de múltiplos períodos de tempo que utiliza ADX e Parabolic SAR para fornecer sinais de tendência consolidados em até 9 períodos de tempo. Surgido de conceitos avançados de análise de tendências popularizados na década de 2010 em plataformas como Forex Factory e MQL5, este indicador ganhou favor por sua capacidade de filtrar ruído ao exigir alinhamento entre os períodos de tempo selecionados, superando fre
Ultimate Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitários
Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 é um poderoso Consultor Especialista para MetaTrader 4 projetado para otimizar as atividades de trading e aumentar a eficiência dos traders na plataforma MQL4. Esta ferramenta simplifica as tarefas diárias de trading com funcionalidades amigáveis, funcionando como um companheiro confiável para gerenciar negociações sem depender de lógica de trading específica. Desenvolvido para traders que buscam uma vantagem competitiva, oferece ferramentas de automação e gestão de risc
Rsi Divergence Pro Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
RSI DIVERENCE INDICATOR RSI divergence is very powerful pattern which is often used to detect a strong trend reversal. it also indicates the weakening of strong signal. So some traders  want to use it as the exit criteria. This indicator works in all timeframe and send notification, alert or email to the user. It also show the Higher Highs and Lower Low Pattern with its corresponding RSI divergency. This indicator can be used in Expert Advisors as it has accessible buffers List of Inputs ______
FREE
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top. Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern un
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicadores
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitários
Simplifique sua negociação com o STM Trade Panel MT4, um Assessor Especialista (EA) fácil de usar projetado para agilizar a execução e gestão de operações no MetaTrader 4, oferecendo colocação de ordens com um clique e fechamento automático de operações com base em limites de lucro e perda personalizáveis. Muito valorizado no MQL5, Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex por sua interface intuitiva e controle eficiente de operações, este EA é uma ferramenta essencial para scalpers, day traders e swing
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Indicadores
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitários
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
FREE
Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Eleve suas decisões de trading com o   Angle of Moving Average MT4 , um indicador inovador que quantifica a inclinação das médias móveis para oferecer insights claros sobre a direção e o momento do mercado. Baseado no princípio de medir a inclinação angular das médias móveis ao longo de um número específico de barras, esta ferramenta tornou-se um pilar na análise técnica desde sua conceituação nas comunidades de trading por volta de 2010. Amplamente discutido em fóruns como Forex Factory e elog
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário