Big Movement Indicator
- Indicateurs
- Biswarup Banerjee
- Version: 2.0
- Mise à jour: 10 septembre 2025
- Activations: 20
Big movement indicator is a very simple indicator which draws a pattern of boxes where price has moved significantly on a particular timeframe. It also displays the number of candles the strong movement is continuing till now.
This indicator work based on zig zag indicator when there is a minimum gap between the last 2 zigzag values we draw a box around this. We can also capture the point where it meet the criteria as buffer values