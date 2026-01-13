Doji Flow

Doji Flow : Precision Trading, Powered by Heikin-Ashi Doji Intelligence

Welcome to Doji Flow , a meticulously crafted, next-generation trading system designed to transform subtle market indecision into consistent opportunity. Built for the astinct trader seeking clarity in chaos, this expert advisor combines advanced Heikin-Ashi Doji detection with smart, adaptive risk management ,all in one seamless, robust package.

-  Key Features

 - Heikin-Ashi Doji Detection
Identifies high-probability reversal patterns using refined Heikin-Ashi candles. Enter only when the market shows clear indecision—no guesswork, just precision.

- Smart Take-Profit Modes
Choose from Fixed Units, Doji Range, or our exclusive Doji Strength Multiplier, which dynamically adjusts your target based on breakout momentum.

-  Adaptive Risk Management

  • Breakeven & Profit Lock: Automatically secures profits and moves stops to breakeven when trades reach predefined levels.

  • ATR Filter: Avoid low-volatility traps and adjust stops/targets based on current market volatility.

  • Strong Doji Recognition: Identifies higher-confidence setups using ATR-based strength detection.

-  Flexible Lot Sizing

  • Equity Ladder: Scale your position size dynamically as your account grows (pre-loaded with optimized equity-to-lot mappings).

  • Auto Risk %: Set a fixed percentage risk per trade for hands-free money management.

Enhanced Stoploss Options
Configure your stop based on wick, body, or half-wick—with an added safety buffer to respect broker constraints.

-  Visual & Alert Tools
Mark doji candles directly on your chart with customizable markers (arrows, circles, stars) and receive real-time alerts via pop-up, email, or push notification.

-  Trailing Stop & One-Trade-Per-Doji
Keep profits running with an intelligent trailing stop, and prevent over-trading with the optional one-trade-per-doji rule.


 How It Works

  1. Detect – The EA scans for Heikin-Ashi doji candles in real-time.

  2. Validate – Confirms strength using ATR, breakout distance, and customizable filters.

  3. Enter – Executes trades only during the closing moments of the confirmation candle, maximizing timing accuracy.

  4. Manage – Applies breakeven, profit lock, and trailing stops automatically to protect gains and limit risk.

-  Ideal For

  • Traders who appreciate price action but want systematic execution.

  • Those looking for a hands-free, rule-based approach to doji trading.

  • Anyone seeking a robust EA with multiple layers of risk control.

  • Both novice and experienced users—thanks to its clear inputs and detailed logging.

-  Why Choose Doji Flow Pro?

  •   MQL5 Market Validated – Coded and tested to meet strict Market standards.
  •  Comprehensive Logging – All trades logged to CSV for performance review.
  •   Fully Customizable – Tweak every aspect from entry triggers to visual styles.
  •   Reliable & Efficient – Built with error-handling, cooldown timers, and margin safety checks.
