Too cool to be missed out in the automation age,

Now this is a clean sleek new EA that work with the latest touch in AI and old school Price Action put together. My team and I built this as mapping trail for the daytraders and scalpers and investors in the Bitcoin, but go ahead and take it for a ride and you won't be looking elsewhere except my page for more high-tech answers to the market volatility and "choppinness" although the trend is always the smoothest ride. Smiley face EA works automatically on any timeframe just control your risk% well, one step at a time. We suggest M1 to M15 but fee free to chose what suite your style.

DM us for more suggestions and leave some nice reviews guys if you want more.

Until next time. Cheers and enjoy!

Trading has evolved!!