SMC Market Structure Pro
- Experts
- Twin Fitersya
- Versão: 1.1
🔹 What is SMC Market Structure Pro?
SMC Market Structure Pro is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed based on Smart Money Concept (SMC) and market structure analysis.
The EA is designed to help traders follow the natural flow of the market, focusing on price structure instead of indicators or lagging signals.
🔹 How Does the EA Work?
The EA analyzes market structure changes using pure price action:
-
Detects higher highs & higher lows for bullish structure
-
Detects lower highs & lower lows for bearish structure
-
Executes trades only when a clear structural condition is confirmed
All trading decisions are made automatically according to predefined rules, without emotional intervention.
🔹 Trading Strategy Overview
SMC Market Structure Pro focuses on:
-
Trend continuation based on structure
-
Breaks in market structure
-
High-probability directional trades
The strategy is non-repainting and uses closed candles only, ensuring stable and reliable execution.
🔹 Risk & Money Management
The EA includes built-in money management features:
-
Risk-based lot calculation (% of balance)
-
Fixed lot option as a backup
-
Maximum lot safety limit
-
Automatic margin validation before placing trades
This ensures the EA adapts safely to different account sizes and broker conditions.
🔹 Key Features
-
Smart Money Concept–based logic
-
Market structure trading strategy
-
Fully automated execution
-
Non-repaint logic
-
Spread and trading condition filters
-
Safe money management system
-
Netting & Hedging account compatible
-
Optimized for Forex and Gold (XAUUSD)
🔹 Recommended Usage
-
Timeframe: H1 (M15–H1 supported)
-
Symbols: All symbols (best performance on Forex & Gold)
-
Account Type: Netting or Hedging
-
Minimum Balance: Depends on risk settings
🔹 Important Disclaimer
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits.
Trading involves risk, and losses may occur.
Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
🔹 Who Is This EA For?
SMC Market Structure Pro is suitable for:
-
Traders interested in Smart Money Concept
-
Traders who prefer price action over indicators
-
Users looking for a simple, clean, and rule-based EA
-
Traders who want an EA that follows market structure objectively