"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy.

the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller





This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price action, volatility and trading volumes, to identify optimal entry and exit points. Due to the high frequency of trades, "M1 Gold Scalper" aims to accumulate small profits from each transaction, which in total forms a significant income.



The key advantage of this scalper is its adaptability to market conditions. It uses dynamic parameters for automatic adjustment, which allows it to function effectively in various market situations, from calm periods to periods of increased volatility. This minimizes risks and maximizes profitability.



In addition, "M1 Gold Scalper" is equipped with advanced risk management features. It uses stop losses and take profits for each trade, ensuring capital protection. It also has an automatic lot reduction mechanism in case of unfavorable market conditions, which prevents significant losses. All this makes "M1 Gold Scalper" a reliable tool for traders seeking a stable income in the gold market.

Key Features:



+ No retail grid



+ No Martingale strategy



+ Conservative capital management



+ Fully automated – easy installation



+ Currency pairs: XAUUSD, US30, major pairs.



+ Timeframe: M1-M5

!!! Important:



Despite the potential benefits, trading in financial markets involves risks. It is recommended to use M1 Gold Scalper on a demo account before using it on a real account. Past results are not a guarantee of future profitability, and the advisor may also incur losses.