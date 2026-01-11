KS Multiple Independent Strategies AutoTrading

Overview of KS Multiple Independent Strategies Auto Trading 1.3 EA



This is a professional-grade MQL5 Expert Advisor (EA) designed primarily for gold trading (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It supports multiple independent trading strategies, advanced risk management, and various filters to optimize performance. The EA emphasizes automation, profit protection, and integration with external tools like Telegram and Discord. It operates on any timeframe but is configurable for specific sessions and news events. Key features are grouped below.



**Core Trading Strategies**

The EA allows enabling one or more independent strategies simultaneously (via inputs):

- **Persistence/Anti-Persistence**: Analyzes bar patterns over a lookback period (e.g., 7 bars) for trend continuation or reversal based on a ratio threshold.

- **RSI Extremes**: Trades on RSI overbought/oversold levels (e.g., 70/30) with customizable periods and timeframes. Supports three modes: Standard (traditional), Reverse Same (momentum), Reverse Opposite (contrarian). Includes single/multiple signal options and middle reset (at 50).

- **MA Crossover**: Trades on moving average crosses (fast/slow MAs, e.g., 10/50 periods) with method (SMA/EMA) and price type options.

- **ATR Signal**: Generates signals on ATR-based boundary breaks (over 2-20 candles) with min/max distance filters and trigger thresholds. Includes wait periods after signals.

- **Heikin Ashi**: Trades on Heikin Ashi candle color changes for trend reversals, with independent timeframe.

- **Breakout Signal**: Detects higher timeframe (HTF) breakouts (e.g., H4) on touch or close, with reverse option.



Strategies can log signals and are filtered by candle direction or other conditions.



**Money Management & Position Sizing**

- **Basic MM**: Fixed lot size (e.g., 0.01) with max position limit and slippage control.

- **Enhanced MM**: Multipliers for lots on daily loss/profit thresholds (e.g., 2x after $100 loss). Tracks from peak or start balance, with daily resets and auto-reset on profit/loss.

- **Risk/Reward Controls**: Fixed SL/TP in points (e.g., 700/4200 for 1:6 R:R). Trailing stop with trigger/step points and max steps (unlimited or fixed).

- **Partial Profits**: Closes a percentage (e.g., 50%) at a profit target (e.g., 700 points).

- **Daily Limits**: Caps on loss/profit percentage (e.g., 1%/2% of balance) and max trades per day (e.g., 50).



**Profit & Loss Protection**

- **Profit Protection**: Monitors prior candle low/high breaks after reaching profit threshold (e.g., 700 points). Deactivates at max range (e.g., 4200 points). Visual lines on chart.

- **Loss Protection**: Closes positions after opposing candles (0-10) or time duration (hours/minutes/seconds). Auto-reverses trades (up to max cycles) and bypasses some filters.

- **Profit Candle Close**: Closes positions on candle close in profit (with wait candles and min profit).

- **Minimum Hold Time**: Prevents early closes until entry candle completes.

- **Pause Mechanisms**: Pauses trading after SL/TP hits, big losses, or profit protection (configurable candles).



**Trading Filters**

Multi-filter system to block/allow trades:

- **ATR Volatility Box (Two Instances)**: Blocks during low volatility (based on ATR or open-close distance over candles). Resumes on trigger zone break. Visual boxes/lines with notifications.

- **Timeframe Breakout Filter**: Requires HTF breakout (e.g., H4) before trading. Visual lines.

- **MA Crossover Filter**: Allows trades only in MA cross direction (fresh or ongoing).

- **RSI Resume Filter**: Pauses until RSI touches extremes, then resumes for minutes (e.g., 15). Middle reset option.

- **Spread Filter**: Blocks if spread exceeds max (e.g., 50 points).

- **Heikin Ashi Filter**: Blocks against HA direction.

- **Simple Candle Filter**: Blocks against current candle direction.

- **News Filter**: Blocks around news events (high/medium/low impact) for specified currencies (e.g., USD). Closes positions and sends alerts.

- **Session Filter**: Restricts trading to IST-based sessions (up to 4, e.g., 23:00-05:25). Auto-closes positions and notifies.



**Dashboard & Monitoring**

- **Live Dashboard**: On-chart display of stats (profit/loss, trades, balance, etc.) with customizable position, size, colors, and fonts.

- **Logging**: Detailed logs for strategies, filters, and events (throttled to reduce spam).



**Integrations & Notifications**

- **Telegram**: Sends chart screenshots on open/close with captions. Supports personal chat and group/channel. Bot token and chat ID required and Also add Weblist allow requested URL on MT5 for complete Configuration.

- **Discord**: Webhook for screenshots on open/close.

- **Push Notifications**: MT5 alerts for sessions, news, filters, and trades.

- **Visuals**: Draws lines/rectangles for breakouts, ATR boxes, and profit protection.



**System Features**

- **Auto GMT Detection**: Handles time offsets for sessions/news.

- **Magic Number**: Unique identifier for positions (default: 202511111).

- **General Controls**: Pause after events, random order comments, and broker UTC offset (deprecated, auto-detected).





This EA is highly configurable (hundreds of inputs) for backtesting/live trading, focusing on risk control and multi-strategy flexibility. For detailed usage, refer to input groups.

Important Warnings & Risk Disclosure for Clients Using KS Multiple Independent Strategies AutoTrading 1.3 EA

Forex / Gold (XAUUSD) trading with Expert Advisors (EAs) like this one carries significant risk of loss. This EA is a powerful, multi-strategy automated system (RSI, ATR, Heikin Ashi, Breakout, Persistence + many filters & protections), but no EA is guaranteed to be profitable — especially in live trading.