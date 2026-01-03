Market Golden Goose

Market Golden Goose EA

MGG is an Expert Advisor designed for traders who seek consistent performance, intelligent risk management, and fully automated trading on MetaTrader 5.

Built with a focus on robustness and control, the EA uses a combination of advanced logic, precise market reading, and volatility filters to deliver safe and efficient trades.

🎯 EA Objective

To provide high-quality entries based on a set of objective and repeatable rules, reducing emotional interference and maximizing opportunities in trends and micro-movements of the market.
The EA is designed to run even in small accounts, by not using Marting Gale and only using grid and a smart hedge strategy to recover the position back to a good average price as soon as possible. 

🧠 How the EA Works

(EA Name) combines:

  • 📌 Trend identification algorithm

  • 📌 RSI market directional filter

  • 📌 Automatic risk management

  • 📌 Break-even, Partial and Trailing Stop modules

  • 📌 Time and High Spread Filters

The strategy avoids trading during low-liquidity periods and aims to capture precise movements based on real volatility and structural price conditions.

⚙️ Key Features

  • ✔️ Fully automated

  • ✔️ Complete parameter customization

  • ✔️ Works on real and demo accounts

  • ✔️ Does not use martingale or high-risk methods

  • ✔️ Low CPU and memory usage

  • ✔️ Visual panel with trade information

  • ✔️ Compatible with any broker and account type

  • ✔️ Compatible with any Forex Pairs, Stocks, Indexes and Crypto

💼 Recommended For

  • Beginner or advanced traders

  • Those looking to automate strategies with controlled risk

  • Professionals seeking additional portfolio diversification

  • Anyone who needs a solid, customizable, and reliable EA

🔧 Configurable Parameters

  • Lot size and risk per trade

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Break-even settings

  • Trailing Stop settings

  • Trading schedule

  • Trend and volatility filters

  • Entry and exit rules

  • Panel colors and theme

📘 Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5

  • VPS recommended for 24/7 operation

  • Low spreads improve performance

  • Fast-execution accounts preferred

📞 Support & Updates

When you purchase Market Golden Goose, you get:

  • Lifetime updates

  • Direct customer support

  • Installation and optimization guide

I am always available to help with configuration, optimization, and any questions.


Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário