RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA

Elevate your risk management game with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA—the ultimate MetaTrader 5 utility that turns complex risk-reward calculations into a simple, visual powerhouse on your chart. Designed for precision traders, this Expert Advisor (EA) automates point-based RR ratio analysis, helping you size positions, set stops and targets dynamically, and maintain ironclad discipline without manual math or guesswork. Say goodbye to over-risking trades and hello to consistent, calculated entries that align with your strategy's edge.

Key Features

Instant Visual RR Calculator : Drag-and-drop lines on your chart to visualize entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels—automatically computes RR ratios in points, pips, or currency values with color-coded alerts (green for favorable ratios, red for risks).

: Drag-and-drop lines on your chart to visualize entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels—automatically computes RR ratios in points, pips, or currency values with color-coded alerts (green for favorable ratios, red for risks). Point-Based Precision : Tailored for any instrument (forex, indices, commodities), it factors in spreads, commissions, and slippage for hyper-accurate calculations—perfect for scalpers and swing traders alike.

: Tailored for any instrument (forex, indices, commodities), it factors in spreads, commissions, and slippage for hyper-accurate calculations—perfect for scalpers and swing traders alike. Smart Position Sizing Integration : Built-in Kelly Criterion and fixed-fractional risk models to suggest optimal lot sizes based on your account balance and predefined risk percentage (e.g., 1-2% per trade).

: Built-in Kelly Criterion and fixed-fractional risk models to suggest optimal lot sizes based on your account balance and predefined risk percentage (e.g., 1-2% per trade). Customizable Dashboard & Alerts : On-chart panel with real-time metrics (expected value, win probability simulator), customizable templates for strategies, and push/email notifications for ideal setups. Includes backtest mode to validate ratios historically.

: On-chart panel with real-time metrics (expected value, win probability simulator), customizable templates for strategies, and push/email notifications for ideal setups. Includes backtest mode to validate ratios historically. Seamless MT5 Automation: Runs as a lightweight EA with one-click activation—no repaints, low CPU usage. Compatible with all MT5 brokers, including hedging/netting accounts.

Why It's a Must-Have for Profitable Trading

In the fast-paced world of MT5, poor RR management is the silent killer of accounts— but this tool empowers you to enforce rules like "no trade under 1:2 RR" effortlessly, uncovering hidden opportunities and avoiding revenge trades. Whether you're a beginner learning the ropes or a pro optimizing a portfolio, it delivers data-driven confidence that boosts win rates and drawdown control. Join thousands of MQL5 users who've transformed their edge—affordable, no-subscription model means instant value.

Compatible exclusively with MetaTrader 5. Download today and calculate your way to smarter trades—your account will thank you!