Summary Risk Target

The “Summary Risk Target” indicator is designed to show the total number of transactions made on a single pair. The transactions counted include active positions as well as pending orders.

By setting a stop loss for each trade, this indicator displays the total potential risk (loss) that may be incurred. This helps traders easily understand their overall risk exposure without the need for manual calculations.

Likewise, for take profit, if the TP level is defined—either in terms of pips or at a specific price—the indicator will display the total profit target.

If stop loss and take profit are not set, the displayed values will be $0.00.

This concludes the explanation of the indicator’s functionality.


