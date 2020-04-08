RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator

RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator

Unlock effortless risk-reward mastery with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator—a sleek, professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automates TP/SL calculations and delivers crystal-clear visual setups directly on your chart. No more tedious manual math or miscalculations: it instantly computes precise dollar amounts based on your lot size and position direction (buy/sell), displaying interactive lines for TP, SL, half-price targets, and open levels. Perfect for traders who demand accuracy without automation interference—this is a pure visual powerhouse that empowers informed decisions in seconds, keeping your edge sharp across any MT5 strategy.

Key Features

  • Instant Auto TP/SL Calculation: Triggers on position open, dynamically computing and plotting levels for optimal risk-reward ratios—tailored to your exact lot size and trade type.
  • Pro-Level Visual Setup: Color-coded lines (customizable) for TP, SL, half targets, and entry price, plus real-time dollar value labels for every level and your input risk/reward amounts.
  • Interactive On-Chart Dashboard: Sleek control panel with live metrics, easy hide/show toggles, plus/minus buttons for quick adjustments—everything updates automatically as you tweak values.
  • Full Customization & Styling: Personalize panel backgrounds, borders, text, status colors (active/inactive), button hues, and line styles to match your workflow or chart theme.
  • Seamless Real-Time Updates: No repaints or lags—recalculates on-the-fly for position status, ratios, and scenarios, ensuring always-accurate insights without touching your trades.

Why It's a Must-Have for Precision Traders

In the heat of MT5 trading, vague RR visuals lead to costly slips—but this indicator enforces disciplined setups by spotlighting exact dollar risks/rewards, helping you spot imbalances before they hit your account. Ideal for scalpers validating quick entries or swing traders planning multi-target exits, it builds confidence through transparency, freeing you to focus on market flow. Plus, watch for the upcoming EA version for full auto SL/TP execution. Affordable, lightweight, and broker-agnostic—it's the visual edge that turns good trades into great ones.

Compatible exclusively with MetaTrader 5. Download now and visualize your way to victory—precision starts with the right view!

