KS Invert Chart Pro Indicator

Overview

Unlock a fresh perspective on your charts with the KS Invert Chart Pro Indicator – a powerful, zero-lag tool designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. This innovative indicator inverts bars or candles mathematically (by multiplying price data by -1), revealing hidden patterns, contrarian opportunities, and inverse correlations that traditional views might miss. Perfect for advanced traders employing correlation strategies, multi-timeframe analysis, or hedge monitoring. Whether you're spotting elusive patterns on your current chart or syncing external symbols in real-time, this indicator delivers instant insights without any delay.

Key Benefits:

  •  Instant Inversion: Flip your chart upside down for a reversed view – ideal for pattern recognition and contrarian trading.
  •  External Symbol Sync: Display and invert any broker symbol (e.g., EUR/USD vs. GBP/USD) on the same timeframe or different ones.
  •  Versatile Applications: Supports dollar index inverses (DXY with EUR confirmation), cross-market correlations (Forex + indices), and live hedge position  tracking.
  •  Customizable: Optional color swaps for better visibility; works seamlessly across all timeframes.

Free to download and use – elevate your analysis today!

Trading Strategies

Leverage the KS Invert Chart Pro to supercharge these proven approaches:

  1. Correlation Trading  Overlay inverted EUR/USD alongside GBP/USD to spot divergences and convergences. When one pair surges, the inverted view highlights potential reversals in the correlated asset.
  2. Dollar Index Inverse Analysis  Invert the DXY for a bearish USD perspective, confirmed by EUR/USD movements. Use this to anticipate major Forex shifts.
  3. Hidden Pattern Recognition  Invert your current chart to uncover "mirror" formations – like double tops appearing as bottoms – for high-probability setups.
  4. Multi-Timeframe Mastery  View D1 trends in normal mode, then switch to inverted H1 for precise entry signals aligned with the bigger picture.
  5. Hedge Position Monitoring  Track live hedges by inverting one leg of the pair, making it easier to visualize balance and exit points.
  6. Cross-Market Insights  Correlate inverted Forex pairs with indices (e.g., SPX vs. USDJPY) to gauge global risk sentiment.

Key Features Explained

Mode 1: Invert Current Chart 

  • How it Works: Applies a simple -1 multiplier to price data, flipping bars/candles instantly with no recalculation or lag.
  • Customization: Toggle color inversion for optimal contrast on dark/light themes.
  • Best For: Quick contrarian checks or rethinking familiar charts – apply and remove in seconds.

Mode 2: External Symbol Display 

  • How it Works: Fetches and displays data from any symbol (e.g., from your broker's list) in real-time, with optional inversion and timeframe mismatch support.
  • Customization: Syncs perfectly to your active chart's timeline.
  • Best For: Advanced correlation plays, like monitoring inverted gold against USD pairs.

Recommended Usage & Settings

  • Installation: Drag onto any MT5 chart; no complex setup required.
  • Pro Tip: Start with Mode 1 on a volatile pair like GBPJPY for pattern spotting. For correlations, pair Mode 2 with alerts on key levels.
  • Timeframes: Excels on H1–D1; avoid M1 to minimize noise.
  • Risk Note: Always backtest inversions in demo mode – this tool enhances analysis, not guarantees profits.

Performance Highlights

  • Speed: Zero lag – updates tick-by-tick for live trading.
  • Compatibility: MT5 only; tested on major brokers like IC Markets and Pepperstone.
  • Updates: Version 1.0 (stable); author provides ongoing support via MQL5 comments.

Transform how you see the markets – download the KS Invert Chart Pro now and invert your way to sharper trades! 

