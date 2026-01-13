SMC Genesis

SMC GENESIS - Smart Money Concept Trading System

 PRODUCT OVERVIEW

SMC GENESIS is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system built upon the foundational principles of Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Designed for professional traders and prop firm challenges, this Expert Advisor integrates institutional trading methodologies with advanced risk management protocols to deliver consistent performance in forex markets.

 CORE PHILOSOPHY

SMC GENESIS operates on the premise that understanding and following "smart money" (institutional order flow) provides a significant edge in market participation. Unlike retail indicators that follow price, SMC GENESIS anticipates price movements by analyzing the underlying market structure.

 TECHNICAL ARCHITECTURE

Market Structure Analysis

  • Multi-Timeframe Structure Scanning: Simultaneously analyzes M5 (structure) and M1 (execution) timeframes

  • Swing Point Detection: Identifies valid higher highs/lows and lower highs/lows with configurable strength parameters

  • Structural Shift Recognition: Automatically detects bullish/bearish market structure breaks

  • Displacement Measurement: Quantifies market moves to distinguish between noise and meaningful movements

Order Block Identification

  • Fresh vs. Mitigated OB Analysis: Differentiates between untouched and tested order blocks

  • Displacement Validation: Requires minimum price displacement for block qualification

  • Trap Filter System: Identifies false order blocks designed to trap retail traders

  • Block Strength Scoring: Ranks order blocks based on displacement, volume, and time factors

Fair Value Gap (FVG) Engine

  • Gap Detection: Identifies three-candle imbalance patterns

  • Confluence Weighting: Prioritizes FVGs that align with market structure

  • Fill Probability Assessment: Calculates likelihood of gap closure based on context

  • Zone Management: Groups related FVGs into trading zones

Liquidity Analysis

  • Equal Highs/Lows Detection: Identifies liquidity pools

  • Sweep Confirmation: Validates liquidity grabs before trade execution

  • Premium/Discount Zones: Maps market position relative to recent ranges

  • Institutional Levels: Tracks key price levels where institutions likely have orders

 TRADING MODES

1. Full SMC Mode

  • Entry Types:

    • Order Block + FVG Confluence

    • Liquidity Sweep + Structural Shift

    • Premium/Discount Zone Rejections

  • Filter Stack:

    • Market Structure Alignment

    • Displacement Requirements

    • Session Timing Filters

    • Volume Profile Confirmation

2. Validation Mode

  • MQL5 Compliance: Specialized mode for platform validation

  • Guaranteed Execution: Uses safe parameters to ensure trade placement

  • Minimal Logic: Focuses on passing validation requirements

  • Auto-Termination: Stops after achieving validation targets

 RISK MANAGEMENT SUITE

Position Sizing

  • Percentage-Based Risk: Configurable risk per trade (0.5% default)

  • Account-Size Adaptive: Automatically adjusts lot sizes based on balance

  • Symbol-Specific Volumes: Differentiates between forex pairs, gold, and crypto

  • Step Alignment: Ensures volume compliance with broker requirements

Stop Loss Protocols

  • Structure-Based SL: Places stops beyond recent structure

  • Multiplier System: Configurable SL distance based on volatility

  • Minimum Distance Enforcement: Respects broker stop levels

  • Dynamic Adjustment: Moves to breakeven based on price action

Take Profit Strategy

  • Risk-Reward Ratios: Configurable from 1.5:1 to 3:1

  • Multiple TP Levels: Partial profit taking available

  • Structure-Based TP: Takes profit at next structural level

  • Trailing Stop Option: Locks in profits on strong trends

 SESSION MANAGEMENT

Trading Hours Optimization

  • London Session Focus: 07:00-10:00 GMT (highest institutional activity)

  • New York Session: 12:00-15:00 GMT (overlap period)

  • Session Confluence: Prioritizes trades during overlapping hours

  • Friday Close Management: Optional early Friday exit

Day of Week Filters

  • Monday Caution: Optional reduced activity on Monday opens

  • Friday Management: Configurable Friday trading with risk reduction

  • Weekend Gap Protection: Adjusts positions before weekend

 EXECUTION ENGINE

Order Types

  • Market Entries: Immediate execution at current price

  • Limit Entries: Enters at defined order block levels

  • Smart Entry Offsets: Configurable distance from identified levels

  • Spread Monitoring: Rejects trades during excessive spreads

Position Management

  • Netting Mode Compatible: Designed for modern MT5 netting accounts

  • Single Position Policy: One position per symbol maximum

  • Auto-Close Protocol: Closes existing positions before new entries

  • Magic Number System: Unique identifier for trade tracking

 PERFORMANCE ENHANCEMENTS

Market Condition Adaptation

  • Trend Identification: Adjusts strategy based on market state

  • Volatility Scaling: Modifies parameters during high volatility

  • News Filter Integration: Optional news event avoidance

  • Correlation Checks: Avoids correlated pairs overexposure

Drawdown Controls

  • Daily Loss Limits: Configurable maximum daily loss (5% default)

  • Total Drawdown Caps: Maximum overall drawdown protection (10% default)

  • Consecutive Loss Breakers: Pauses after defined losing streak

  • Equity Protection: Emergency stops on significant drawdown

 VALIDATION & COMPLIANCE

MQL5 Certification Ready

  • Volume Compliance: Guaranteed valid lot sizes for all symbols

  • Stop Distance Safety: Ensures stops meet broker requirements

  • Error Handling: Comprehensive trade error management

  • Log Optimization: Minimized logging for validation testing

Prop Firm Compatible

  • Challenge Mode: Settings optimized for prop firm rules

  • Consistency Focus: Avoids excessive risk-taking

  • Rule Compliance: Adheres to standard prop firm restrictions

  • Reporting Ready: Clear trade commentary and magic numbers

 USER INTERFACE & CONTROLS

Input Parameter Groups

  • Validation Settings: MQL5 testing configuration

  • Account Protection: Demo locking and date restrictions

  • Risk Management: Percentage risk and drawdown limits

  • Session Controls: Trading hours and day filters

  • SMC Core: Structure, displacement, and block parameters

  • Zone Management: Premium/discount and strict enforcement

  • Trap Filters: Weak displacement and invalidation settings

  • Trade Execution: Entry types, offsets, and position management

  • Symbol Configuration: Multi-symbol support and timeframe selection

  • Volume Control: Override and multiplier options

Visual Feedback

  • Console Logging: Detailed trade decision information

  • Error Reporting: Clear error messages with solutions

  • Performance Tracking: Real-time trade statistics

  • Status Updates: Current market condition assessments

 SECURITY FEATURES

Account Protection

  • Demo Lock System: Optional expiration date for demo versions

  • Balance Monitoring: Prevents trading on insufficient funds

  • Broker Compatibility: Validates account type and conditions

  • Emergency Stop: Manual deactivation capability

Code Security

  • Obfuscation Ready: Compatible with MQL5 code protection

  • Input Validation: Prevents invalid parameter combinations

  • Memory Management: Efficient resource utilization

  • Update Compatibility: Structured for future enhancements

 TARGET MARKETS

Primary Users

  • Prop Firm Challengers: Seeking consistent, rule-compliant performance

  • Professional Traders: Wanting institutional methodology automation

  • Fund Managers: Requiring systematic approach with risk controls

  • Educational Institutions: Teaching SMC principles through live examples

Ideal Conditions

  • Forex Major Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY (primary focus)

  • Gold (XAUUSD): Modified parameters for commodity trading

  • Major Indices: SPX500, NAS100 with adjusted settings

  • Timeframes: M15-H4 for optimal SMC signal quality

 SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

Platform

  • MetaTrader 5: Required (not compatible with MT4)

  • Netting Accounts: Designed for modern account structures

  • VPS Recommended: For 24/5 operation

  • Stable Internet: Minimum 1 Mbps connection

Broker Requirements

  • Standard Symbols: Standard naming conventions

  • Reasonable Spreads: Under 20 pips for major pairs

  • Adequate Liquidity: No excessive requotes

  • Stop Distance Compliance: Realistic stop levels

 DEPLOYMENT OPTIONS

Quick Start

  1. Validation Testing: Run in MQL5 validation mode first

  2. Demo Testing: 1-2 weeks on demo with real market conditions

  3. Live Small: Minimum risk on live account

  4. Full Deployment: Gradual scaling based on performance

Customization Paths

  • Conservative: Lower risk, fewer trades, higher win rate focus

  • Balanced: Default settings for prop firm challenges

  • Aggressive: Higher frequency with increased risk management

 PERFORMANCE METRICS

Key Statistics

  • Win Rate Target: 55-65% based on market conditions

  • Risk-Reward Ratio: Minimum 1.5:1, average 2:1

  • Maximum Drawdown: Designed under 10% in normal conditions

  • Monthly Return Target: 5-15% depending on risk settings

Success Factors

  • Market Selection: Works best in trending or ranging markets

  • Time Commitment: Requires periodic parameter reviews

  • Broker Quality: Performance varies with execution quality

  • Market Conditions: Adapts to different volatility environments

 UPDATE & SUPPORT

Version Management

  • Regular Updates: Quarterly feature and optimization updates

  • Bug Fixes: Prompt resolution of identified issues

  • Market Adaptation: Adjustments for changing market dynamics

  • User Feedback: Incorporation of community suggestions

Support Structure

  • Documentation: Complete user manual and setup guides

  • Community Access: User group for strategy discussion

  • Technical Support: Direct assistance for installation issues

  • Educational Resources: SMC methodology training materials

SMC GENESIS represents the culmination of institutional trading methodology packaged into a robust, tested, and compliant algorithmic system. By bridging the gap between smart money concepts and automated execution, it provides traders with a professional-grade tool for navigating modern forex markets with confidence and discipline.


Produtos recomendados
Rebate Hunter MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
Versão MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90950 Versão MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93706 Rebate Hunter – EA de Hedge Multipares (Adaptativo Dinâmico) O Rebate Hunter é um Expert Advisor (EA) de cobertura multipares, concebido para gerar um volume de negociação consistente, visando lucros controlados em cestos de negociação. O EA abre posições de Compra e Venda simultaneamente (entrada com cobertura) e, em seguida, gere as posições utilizando uma distância de grelha ad
Gold Brick Pro
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Brick Pro is an automated trading system for XAUUSD, focused on precision, stability, and disciplined execution in highly volatile environments. The advisor is built on a multi-level analytical architecture that analyzes market structure in real time, filters out noise, and generates trading decisions only when conditions are statistically justified. The system operates strictly on data and does not use martingale, grid strategies or uncontrolled averaging. Logic of work At its core lies an
MMM RSI for Scalping and Trend
Andre Tavares
5 (1)
Experts
MMM RSI EA is based on two strategies: First, it opens Sell orders if the RSI indicator reaches the top value and opens Buy orders if it reaches the lowest value. The second strategy calculates the speed of price movements, defines the direction of trends and closes the pending orders when they reach the value indicated in the first parameter. If you desire to use it in scalping mode, you should set the twelfth parameter to TRUE and it will close any pending order that becomes profitable. It is
Ichimoku Kijun Trader Pro
Miguel Garcia Rodriguez
Experts
Ichimoku Kijun Trader PRO Ichimoku Kijun Trader PRO es la versión avanzada del sistema basado exclusivamente en Ichimoku, diseñada para operar a favor de la tendencia mediante entradas en retroceso controlado, incorporando herramientas adicionales de gestión de riesgo y protección de la operación. La versión PRO mantiene intacta la lógica clara y disciplinada de la versión gratuita, pero añade funciones avanzadas de gestión activa, pensadas para traders que buscan un mayor control sobre el ries
EA Ela MT5
Richard Kofi Anim Darko
Experts
EA ELA MT5 is a unique fully automated Expert Advisor which is built on the backbone of a simple trend following trading system. It’s a powerful price action EA which uses well known and extremely efficient Indicators like MA, AD and ATR to find the most profitable trades hence making it suitable for beginners and experienced traders. The EA was designed to trade Indices and Synthetic Index.   With the right settings, using the recommended broker with a low spread and a fast VPS, EA Ela MT5 has
FSilverTrend
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
FlashTrader Pro
Roman Lomaev
Experts
FlashTrader Pro - Consultor Especializado em Scalping para Forex Descrição Geral O FlashTrader Pro é um consultor automatizado desenvolvido para operações de scalping e negociações de curto prazo no mercado Forex. Ele reage a movimentos bruscos de preço, abrindo negociações quando as condições definidas de tempo e volatilidade são atendidas. O consultor utiliza uma pequena grade de ordens, trailing stop para proteger lucros e controle de spread para minimizar custos. É ideal para pares de m
SecUnit B22
Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
Experts
SecUnit B22 is a professional   ATR Trailing Stop strategy   designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on 4-hour timeframe. Built with prop firm challenges in mind, it combines dynamic trend following with 15 layers of advanced risk protection. Strategy Overview The EA uses an intelligent ATR-based trailing stop system that adapts to market volatility. It enters trades when price crosses the dynamic ATR stop line and exits when the trend reverses, ensuring you capture strong trends while m
FREE
GOLD M1 Nonnoi for MT5
Phichak Anuma
Experts
Note: minimum investment 1000 usd or (100 usd is Account Cent (10000 Cent)) Run At 0.01 lot start.  Trading with an Expert Advisor (EA) on the M1 timeframe (1-minute chart) can be quite challenging due to the rapid price movements and increased noise in such short timeframes. However, it's not impossible, and some traders do use EAs on the M1 chart for specific strategies. Here are some considerations for trading with an EA on the M1 timeframe: 1. Strategy Selection:   Choose a trading strategy
Violet Panther Scalper MT5
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Violet Panther Scalper MT5 is specially designed to work as scalper and a trend trade system. Panther strategy is based on two moving average crosses and candlestick reader relative to theses averages. A trade in filter based on ATR values can be configured to make EA works only on true trends. So, if trigger condition is true, Panther strat to trade on each new condition achieved. An aditional trend filter can be configured based on TRIX indicator , making possible to confirm such trend behavio
Nusantara MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
Versão MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 Versão MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Smart Breakout com precisão de ordem pendente "Nusantara" é um Expert Advisor (EA) baseado numa estratégia de breakout box que é melhorada com a execução de ordens pendentes distanciadas e equipada com um sistema de alternância de gestão de risco. Concebido para traders sérios que desejam uma estratégia automatizada e segura que se mantenha flexível face às mudança
EA Double Dragon Ultimatum MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
This is a fully automatic system for multi-currency trading (17 currency pairs) on the Forex market. The trading system itself finds the most powerful Price Action patterns in a fully automatic mode! Trading is conducted on 17 currency pairs at the same time and uses timeframes M5. Each pair has a stop loss, take profit, breakeven and trailing stop. Real  m onitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2238618 Benefits Partial closure to reduce the load on the deposit. Determines the direction o
The art of Forex MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.6 (5)
Experts
A arte do Forex é um novo Expert Advisor complexo que negoceia continuamente em ambas as direcções. Uma série de ordens será aberta para obter o melhor preço médio até que o lucro do take seja atingido. É ideal para obter lucros num mercado imprevisível.   Um sistema de cobertura de perdas é integrado para permitir a recuperação das ordens que estão demasiado distantes do preço actual.  The best results are on   EUR/USD H1   but you can use it on any   forex pair   and   timeframe . Live results
FREE
AurumPulse
Kiara Holmes
Experts
Introducing AurumPulse , a next-generation MQL5 Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for NASDAQ 100 (NAS100) trading. Designed for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and power, AurumPulse fuses advanced breakout logic with market bias recognition to seize high-probability setups with surgical accuracy.  The Core of AurumPulse Built on a refined structure and powered by a Break of Structure (BOS) algorithm, AurumPulse dynamically identifies early session ranges, detects key liquidity po
Quad Rotation Stochastic Bitcoin EA
Csaba Horvath
Experts
QuadRotation Stochastic BTC/ETH Expert Advisor Overview: QuadRotation Stochastic is a highly specialized trading bot designed for precision trading in the BTC and ETH markets. Using advanced Stochastic oscillator logic across multiple configurations, this EA dynamically identifies optimal trading opportunities, leveraging overbought/oversold conditions to maximize returns. It operates on a timeframe of M15 for refined analysis and incorporates safety mechanisms like trade delay and proportio
Eurud Smart
Mehdi Ghanadan
2 (1)
Experts
TickAll - Automated Trading Robot "Please test it in the EURUSD 15-minute timeframe" Introduction:   TickAll     is an automated trading robot designed to assist both novice traders and professional traders in the Forex market. Utilizing advanced algorithms and up-to-date market analysis,   TickAll         helps you make the best trading decisions. Our trading robot stands out from the rest due to its unique feature - the ability to sometimes incur losses yet ultimately generate profits. Unlike
FREE
Gold or
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Experts
Expert Advisor for Gold Trading. The Expert Advisor uses three indicators, one of which is a custom indicator built specifically for gold trading. Special launch offer – limited time only.  The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. Final price $999 No Risky Strategies   – Does not use martingale or grid methods   The expert uses three indicators, which are: Custom indicator :  The indicator gives a signal for the direction in which the market may move. For example, if it shows a bl
Trawler MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
Versão MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129161 Versão MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129162 Apresentamos o Trawler EA, um Expert Advisor concebido para ajudar os traders a navegar no mercado forex com uma abordagem de hedge grid inteligente. O Trawler EA ajuda a gerir as negociações de forma eficiente, utilizando ordens pendentes e estratégias dinâmicas adaptáveis ​​às condições de mercado. Principais características: Estratégia de grelha de cobertura: o Trawler EA co
HedYang EA
Chatchai Chaiwichetkul
Experts
Trade follow trend EMA_Fast and EMA_Slow when price retest at EMA_Fast EA entry order Buy&Sell (Hedging) then wait breakout anyway to take profit. For recommend settings and capital 1. Trade XAUUSD 2. Timeframe M5 3. Capital start = 30000 cent 4. Setting parameter - Lots 0.01 (If 30000cent) - Multi 1.2 - Grid 100   - Target 50 (cent) - EMA Fast 41 - EMA Slow 100 Run 24 Hrs. no avoid news
Divine Duality MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Divine Duality MT5 — Sistema de Trading Automatizado Divine Duality MT5 é um Expert Advisor para MetaTrader 5, baseado em algoritmos de análise de mercado e estratégias de gestão de risco. Funciona de forma totalmente automática e requer mínima intervenção do trader. Atenção! Entre em contato comigo imediatamente após a compra para receber as instruções de configuração! Por que escolher Divine Duality MT5 Algoritmos de análise: trading automatizado baseado em modelos internos de análise de merca
Gold Morning
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Experts
Tested on XAUUSD 1H from 2023.05.01 to 2025.12.17, showing 830% in Profits with stable equity growth and minimal drawdowns. This EA is designed for clean, low-frequency execution on the 1-hour chart, targeting high-quality entries with minimal noise.  Ideal for traders who value clarity, control, and consistency. Advantages 1. Signal Time Control. 2.  Duplicate trade control : Prevents overexposure by blocking repeated entries. 3.  Robust Fixed Ratio Money Management. 4.  Controlled Growth :
Adaptive EA for MT5
Svetlana Visnepolschi
2 (6)
Experts
It is a trainable trading advisor that you can adapt to trade on any symbol. The robot is suitable for trading any currency pairs, metals, oil or cryptocurrencies. To learn, just run the robot in the tester. At the first pass of the tester, the neural network is trained performing random transactions. During the second pass, you can see the trading results using your trained neural network.   Before using the advisor, you can watch the tutorial video. Parameters Lots size   - size for orders; L
SuperTraderX MQL5
Serhii Homelko
Experts
SuperTrader X para MT5 — Descrição O SuperTrader X é um robô expert do tipo grid direcional baseado na estratégia martingale. As ordens são abertas apenas quando o preço se move contra a primeira entrada, com um intervalo predefinido em pontos. O robô suporta um modelo de take profit linear, onde o objetivo de lucro aumenta com cada nova ordem. Todos os parâmetros principais — passo, multiplicador, volume, limite de ordens e direção da operação — são configuráveis manualmente. O sistema fo
PowerMax Pro MT5
Sergey Belov
Experts
Automated multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The Expert Advisor always sets TakeProfit and due to this, even if there are interruptions to the Internet, the orders will be closed on time and at a favorable price.  The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA. To protect the deposit and limit possible losses, the EA has two options: the ability to set StopLos
Wick Sniper Reversal Pro
Anuoluwapo Oluwatobi Ayeni
5 (1)
Experts
WickSniper Reversal Pro EA - Automated Inside Bar Breakout Trading Transform Your Trading with Professional Automation WickSniper Reversal Pro EA is the automated version of our highly successful WickSniper Pro indicator (1000+ downloads). This powerful Expert Advisor automatically detects and trades inside bar breakout patterns, eliminating the need for manual monitoring while maintaining the same proven strategy. Key Features Advanced Pattern Recognition - Inside Bar Detection: Au
BTC King
Bo Shu Gui Shan
Experts
Please rate it. Approximate approximate buy / approximate approximate trend EA. Trends are trends. Buy a squeeze and choose a candle. You can wear it in black and white when going backwards. Currency Currency: BTCUSD Trading Style: Scalping Trading time: 5 minutes Parameters Magic: Magic number Lots: I use MM ExitRatio: Closed with N% account balance MaxPosition: Number of updates MM: Setting to use the lodging function MaxRisk: Large risk when using MM BreakPeriod: Candle
GbpUsd Range Break Breakout EA
Ray Pracious Chidhungwana
Experts
Master the London Breakout: Automate Your Edge with GBPUSD Twilight OB EA GBPUSD Twilight OB EA GBPUSD Twilight OB EA is a robust, precision-engineered Expert Advisor tailored for traders seeking to exploit early London session breakouts. It harnesses a sophisticated blend of range-based logic, advanced order block detection, and price action confirmations to deliver high-probability trade entries. This EA is meticulously optimized for the GBPUSD pair on the M1 timeframe , automatically pinpoin
TopG EA
Dirar Alzoubi
Experts
Next Price -->   (Buy:   200   $ ) -  (3 Months:   90  $ ) -  (1 Year:   150  $ ) TopG is a smart and efficient Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for the EUR/USD pair. It offers automated trading operations with a focus on precision and control. Key Features: Optimal Trade Management: Automates buy/sell operations with customizable stop loss and take profit parameters. Order Volume Verification: Ensures your order volume stays within the symbol's allowed volumes. Rate Refresh: It update
USD pro
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Experts
Currency EURUSD Timeframe 1H  PRO EA as a price action–based Expert Advisor that can be tuned to work on any Forex currency pair, timeframe by adjusting its settings. With flexible parameters, you can adapt USD PRO EA to trade any Forex symbol by simply adjusting the settings. With the Time Limit Settings, you have full control over when the EA is active. This allows you to fine‑tune trading sessions to match the most liquid and profitable market hours. The Max Trades Per Day setting allow
Moriarty MT5
Liudmila Pakhomova
Experts
Moriarty is fully automatic advisor based on Scalping, but also uses Martingale strategy.  This advisor does not depend on timeframes and uses heuristic algorithms for opening/closing orders. It can work on several currency pairs simultaneously. The best results were achieved on the Hedged accounts. Usage Run the advisor on a chart. Parameters Moriarty Take profit in pips: minimal number of pips that is required to close order with profit Lots: size of lot Step: martingale step Martingale: mul
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (394)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.75 (52)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (11)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (13)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.73 (26)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.9 (30)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 vagas — quase esgotado. O preço aumentará em breve para US$ 999 . Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema automatizado de negociação
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor (Robô de Investimento) projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando nove estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e tempos gráficos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não utiliza técnicas de grade (grid), martingale ou preço mé
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (7)
Experts
Sinal ao vivo (conta real) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Este EA utiliza a mesma lógica e as mesmas regras de execução do sinal de negociação real verificado exibido no MQL5. Quando utilizado com as configurações recomendadas e otimizadas , juntamente com um broker ECN / RAW spread confiável , o comportamento em negociação real deve refletir de perto o desempenho e a estrutura do sinal ao vivo. Observe que os resultados individuais podem variar de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (90)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Negocie a tempestade — controle o vórtice” O Vortex Turbo representa o próximo estágio evolutivo na negociação inteligente — um desenvolvimento único que combina arquitetura de IA de ponta, lógica de mercado adaptativa e controle de risco preciso. Construído sobre princípios algorítmicos comprovados, ele integra múltiplas estratégias em um ecossistema unificado de alta velocidade, impulsionado por um novo nível de inteligência preditiva. Projetado como um especialista em scalpi
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
2.33 (3)
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (3)
Experts
Cheat Engine é um sistema de scalping de ouro de faixa intermediária que pode tomar decisões com base no sentimento global do mercado forex por meio de uma API baseada na web. Sinal ao vivo do Cheat Engine em breve. O preço atual será aumentado. Preço por tempo limitado 199  USD Apenas operações únicas. Nunca utiliza grid ou martingale. Trailing stop inteligente que se adapta à volatilidade diária O sentimento global do mercado forex é uma medição das posições de centenas de milhares de traders
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Leia isto primeiro (Muito importante) Não foi projetado para operações de curto prazo ou lucros rápidos. Sem Martingale / Sem Grade / Sem IA Projetado para traders focados em consistência a longo prazo. Resultados ao vivo:   Sinal ao vivo   |   Portfólio principal   |   Resultados FTMO PREÇO DE LANÇAMENTO! Restam apenas 4 unidades ao preço atual. Próximo preço: US$ 289. Preço final: US$ 999. O que é o Atlas do Ouro? Gold Atlas é um sistema de negociação automatizado profissional para ouro (XA
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (4)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****7 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (30)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.78 (55)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Neptune EA MT5
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Experts
Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD. Attach to a single chart with any timeframe - Neptune manages its own internal timeframes. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want a real edge and not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!  Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. N
Mais do autor
Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 — Multi-Timeframe Signal & Zone Indicator The Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 is a technical analysis tool designed to highlight engulfing candlestick patterns in combination with adaptive support/resistance zones. It provides visual markers and optional alerts to assist traders in identifying market structure reactions across multiple timeframes.  Key Features Multi-Timeframe Detection – Option to scan higher timeframe engulfing setups with lower timeframe confirmation. Su
OrderFlow Vision
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
OrderFlow Vision – Institutional Market Structure Visualizer OrderFlow Vision is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to automatically detect and display institutional price structure directly on the chart. It identifies and marks Order Blocks , Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) , Break of Structure (BOS) , and Change of Character (CHOCH) in real time, helping traders understand how price moves in relation to liquidity, imbalances, and structural shifts.The indicator works across all symbols and
FREE
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Gold swing dragon
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Swing Dragon is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a swing-based approach. The EA applies trend-following logic together with swing entry timing to identify retracement, breakout, and reversal opportunities. It includes integrated trade management and risk control features suitable for different market conditions. Core Features Swing-Based Entry System : Detects potential swing setups and places trades at selected reversal or breakout zones. Trend Filter
Smart Prop Risk Manager
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
Smart Risk Manager Dashboard is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to assist traders with structured risk control and real-time account monitoring. It provides a visual interface for managing position size, tracking losses and gains, and setting custom trading limits. Key Features SL/TP Risk Calculator Displays estimated risk and reward directly on the chart using adjustable horizontal lines. Live Dashboard with Metrics Shows equity, balance, daily gain/loss, trade count, and other key values i
BullBear Strength Meter
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
BullBear Strength Meter The BullBear Strength Meter is a dynamic market sentiment and momentum indicator that quantifies the real balance of power between buyers and sellers. Instead of relying on a single formula, it fuses multiple proven analytical engines into one comprehensive strength model — giving traders an accurate visual readout of bullish and bearish dominance in real time. This tool measures, compares, and displays the intensity of market forces using advanced statistical and trend-b
FREE
Adaptive EA
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
O EA Adaptativo é um sistema de trading inteligente e totalmente automatizado, projetado tanto para scalping quanto para swing trade nos principais pares de forex. Utiliza algoritmos dinâmicos que se adaptam à volatilidade do mercado, direção da tendência e horários de sessão para otimizar entradas e saídas. Possui configurações de risco personalizáveis, monitoramento em tempo real e filtros por sessão para evitar operações em períodos de baixa liquidez. Cansado de robôs de trading pouco confiáv
FREE
T3 Matrix Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
T3 Matrix Pro – Adaptive Trend Fusion EA T3 Matrix Pro is an advanced trend-following Expert Advisor that blends the power of T3 Moving Averages , Parabolic SAR , and Heikin-Ashi analysis into a single precision-driven system. Designed for both scalping and swing trading, it identifies market structure shifts early and confirms them with multi-layered momentum logic. Core Logic T3 Fast & Slow Algorithm – Detects early trend transitions with exceptional smoothness. PSAR Confirmation Layer – Valid
Trend Reversal Candles
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
Trend Reversal Candles is an indicator designed to highlight common candlestick reversal and continuation patterns directly on the chart. It marks detected setups with arrows and labels for easier visual recognition, reducing the need for manual pattern searching. Detected Patterns Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Hammer and Hanging Man Shooting Star Doji variations Other widely used reversal setups Features Displays arrows and pattern names on the chart Works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, C
Goldilocks GG
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Goldilocks GG — The Ultimate Precision Scalper Goldilocks GG is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed to dominate gold (XAU/USD) and other volatile markets with precision scalping, adaptive intelligence, and powerful risk control. Built for traders who demand speed, consistency, and profitability , it combines cutting-edge entry logic with smart filters that adapt to any market condition.  Key Advantages Works on Gold & Beyond – Optimized for XAU/USD , but flexible enough to trade major Fore
Volatility Matrix
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
Volatility Matrix is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders a clear and dynamic view of real-time market volatility. It combines multiple adaptive volatility bands into a single analytical framework, allowing you to identify compression, expansion, and reversal zones across any timeframe or symbol. This tool goes far beyond standard volatility indicators. It builds a complete volatility structure around price action, revealing when the market is preparing for moveme
FREE
SMC Gold master
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
SMC GOLD MASTER – Institutional Smart Money Concept Engine for Gold and Beyond SMC GOLD MASTER is a professional-grade Smart Money Concept (SMC) trading engine designed for serious traders who want to read market structure with institutional clarity. It automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) , Change of Character (CHoCH) , Order Blocks (OB) , Liquidity Zones , and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — creating a complete visual map of how price truly moves. SMC GOLD MASTER helps traders identify high
Aureus Volatility
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Aureus Volatility Matrix - Professional Adaptive Trading System Universal Multi-Asset Expert Advisor for Gold, Indices & Forex Aureus Volatility Matrix is a sophisticated, broker-agnostic Expert Advisor engineered for professional traders who demand reliability, precision, and adaptability across multiple asset classes. Built from the ground up to handle the unique challenges of modern algorithmic trading, this EA seamlessly trades XAUUSD (Gold), major indices (NAS100, US30, US100), and all majo
VoltArx Volatility
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
VoltArx Volatility Engine - Institutional-Grade Breakout Algorithm Harness the power of volatility compression and explosive market breakouts with precision timing VoltArx Volatility Engine is a sophisticated multi-market trading system designed to identify and capitalize on high-probability volatility expansion events. Built on institutional research and advanced market microstructure analysis, VoltArx detects when markets are "coiling up" for explosive moves and positions you ahead of the bre
Quantum Zone
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Quantum Zone Trader - Professional Price Action Expert Advisor Overview Quantum Zone Trader is an advanced algorithmic trading system built on pure price action principles. The EA automatically identifies high-probability supply and demand zones across multiple timeframes and executes precise entries based on institutional trading concepts. Designed for serious traders who understand market structure, this EA combines swing point detection, zone confluence, and intelligent risk management to cap
Zone Breaker
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
ZoneBreaker Pro - Advanced Combination Zone Breakout Strategy ZoneBreaker Pro is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4 that implements a precision-based zone breakout methodology. This expert advisor identifies high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing opposing candle formations during specific market opening hours and executing trades when price breaks through defined zones. Core Strategy Methodology The EA operates on a unique combination zone principle t
Noise Killer Kernel Line
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
Advanced Kernel Smoother - Professional Multi-Kernel Regression Indicator The Advanced Kernel Smoother represents a sophisticated approach to price action analysis, utilizing advanced mathematical kernel regression techniques to filter market noise and identify high-probability trading opportunities with exceptional clarity. Core Technology This indicator employs 17 different kernel functions - including Gaussian, Laplace, Epanechnikov, Silverman, and more - each offering unique characteristics
Arrow Signal System
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
MV Arrow Signal System  Indicator Overview The MV Arrow Signal System is a comprehensive multi-indicator trading system for MetaTrader 4 that identifies potential buy and sell signals based on swing point detection combined with multiple technical confirmation filters. Core Concept The system scans price charts to identify swing highs and swing lows, then applies a scoring system based on multiple technical indicators to validate these potential reversal points. Only high-probability signals tha
Killer Combo System
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
Killer Combo System is a multi-strategy indicator designed to highlight potential reversal and continuation setups by combining several technical modules in one tool. It provides flexible configuration, allowing users to enable or disable different confirmation filters according to their own trading approach. Available Modules RSI and CCI Divergence Detection MACD Crossovers Candlestick Pattern Recognition Multi-Timeframe Filtering Moving Average and Bollinger Band Trend Filters Signal Labels an
Quantum Scalper Engine
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Quantum Scalper EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies multi-layered filtering to identify scalping opportunities during active market sessions. It combines market structure, volatility awareness, and risk-control modules to provide systematic trade execution without martingale or grid methods. Core Features Liquidity Zone Filter – Avoids entries near recent rejection areas often associated with stop hunts. Adaptive Risk Engine – Adjusts lot size per trade based on user-defined ru
Sentient Trend Sculptor
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Sentient Trend Sculptor EA is an Expert Advisor designed for automated trend-based trading. It applies multi-timeframe filtering, volatility adaptation, and session logic to identify and manage trades across different instruments. The system does not use martingale or grid methods. Core Features Trend Engine: Filters price action with higher- and lower-timeframe alignment. Entry Logic: Focuses on pullback entries during established market direction. Risk Management: Supports fixed lot, balance-
Adaptive SR Zones Breakout
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
Adaptive SR Zones – Breakout Edition Adaptive SR Zones is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically maps support and resistance zones and tracks breakout activity in real time. Designed for traders who rely on market structure and zone confluence, it combines multi-timeframe analysis , breakout confirmation logic , and customizable alerts into one powerful tool. No repainting. Core Features Dynamic Support & Resistance Mapping Detects zones from swing highs/lows and reaction po
AlphaBreak Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
AlphaPro EA – Technical Overview 1. Introduction AlphaPro EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It applies multiple algorithmic strategies with risk control features and supports various trade management modes. The system is designed for use on different timeframes and multiple currency pairs. 2. Core Features Algorithmic Execution – Uses multi-layered entry/exit logic combining scalping, breakout, and trend-based methods. Risk Management – Supports balance-based lot sizing
PropLock Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Overview: PropGoldEA is a sophisticated, production-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading XAUUSD (Gold) across prop firm environments. This advanced algorithmic trading system combines four distinct, time-tested trading methodologies with institutional-grade risk management protocols. Designed for maximum reliability and compliance with prop firm trading rules, PropGoldEA represents the pinnacle of automated gold trading technology. Core Architecture: The EA is built on an
SmartZone Horizon
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
Smart HORIZON — Volume + SMC Indicator Smart HORIZON is a TradingView indicator that combines volume profile levels with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) components to provide structured chart analysis. It highlights market structure elements and key reference zones, making it easier to monitor price interaction with institutional-style levels.  Core Features Volume Profile Levels Weekly & Monthly VAH (green dashed line) and VAL (red dashed line). Untested levels can be extended until touched. Optiona
MartiMaster EA
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) implementing a martingale strategy with flexible configuration. The EA supports up to three currency pairs with user-defined lot sizes and trade directions. It allows setting thresholds (in pips or currency) for opening additional martingale layers, and provides options for closing positions by cycle rules (first layer only or all layers combined). The system can reverse direction after each completed cycle and includes a color-coded on-chart panel for monitoring
QQQ Trendmaster PRO
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
QQQ TrendMaster Pro — MT5 Indicator This is a technical analysis tool designed for trading the Invesco QQQ Trust (Nasdaq: QQQ). It combines several configurable modules to help analyze market structure and trend conditions: Moving Average Crossovers — 200-period and 21-period MA signals. MACD Module — Customizable fast/slow/signal settings (default 10/26/9). Chaikin Money Flow — For volume-based confirmation. Directional Movement Index (DMI) — With adjustable ADX threshold to filter trend streng
Hedging Gridder
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Hedging Grid EA – Adaptive Multi-Strategy Trading System Hedging Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want robust grid trading with dynamic hedging, adaptive lot sizing, and multiple protection mechanisms . Built with flexibility and precision, it can be optimized for both aggressive growth and conservative risk-managed performance , making it suitable for a wide range of trading styles. Key Features  Order Management Buy & Sell Modes – enable/disable Buy or Sell
ReversionProX
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Reversion Pro X – Advanced Mean-Reversion Trading System Reversion Pro X is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy . It captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses , allowing you to trade market overreactions with precision. Designed for Forex, Gold, and Indices , the system adapts to different market conditions and is fully optimized for prop firm rules, low drawdown, and consistent performance . Core Features Im
PulseTrader Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
PulseTrader Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor built for traders who want a reliable, flexible, and adaptive trading system. Designed with a balance of scalping precision and swing-trading strength , it reads the “pulse” of the market and adapts to changing conditions. Unlike rigid EAs that fail in dynamic markets, PulseTrader Pro combines advanced technical filters, robust risk management, and intelligent trade execution to provide consistency across different symbols and timeframes. Whet
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário