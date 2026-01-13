SMC Genesis

SMC GENESIS - Smart Money Concept Trading System

 PRODUCT OVERVIEW

SMC GENESIS is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system built upon the foundational principles of Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Designed for professional traders and prop firm challenges, this Expert Advisor integrates institutional trading methodologies with advanced risk management protocols to deliver consistent performance in forex markets.

 CORE PHILOSOPHY

SMC GENESIS operates on the premise that understanding and following "smart money" (institutional order flow) provides a significant edge in market participation. Unlike retail indicators that follow price, SMC GENESIS anticipates price movements by analyzing the underlying market structure.

 TECHNICAL ARCHITECTURE

Market Structure Analysis

  • Multi-Timeframe Structure Scanning: Simultaneously analyzes M5 (structure) and M1 (execution) timeframes

  • Swing Point Detection: Identifies valid higher highs/lows and lower highs/lows with configurable strength parameters

  • Structural Shift Recognition: Automatically detects bullish/bearish market structure breaks

  • Displacement Measurement: Quantifies market moves to distinguish between noise and meaningful movements

Order Block Identification

  • Fresh vs. Mitigated OB Analysis: Differentiates between untouched and tested order blocks

  • Displacement Validation: Requires minimum price displacement for block qualification

  • Trap Filter System: Identifies false order blocks designed to trap retail traders

  • Block Strength Scoring: Ranks order blocks based on displacement, volume, and time factors

Fair Value Gap (FVG) Engine

  • Gap Detection: Identifies three-candle imbalance patterns

  • Confluence Weighting: Prioritizes FVGs that align with market structure

  • Fill Probability Assessment: Calculates likelihood of gap closure based on context

  • Zone Management: Groups related FVGs into trading zones

Liquidity Analysis

  • Equal Highs/Lows Detection: Identifies liquidity pools

  • Sweep Confirmation: Validates liquidity grabs before trade execution

  • Premium/Discount Zones: Maps market position relative to recent ranges

  • Institutional Levels: Tracks key price levels where institutions likely have orders

 TRADING MODES

1. Full SMC Mode

  • Entry Types:

    • Order Block + FVG Confluence

    • Liquidity Sweep + Structural Shift

    • Premium/Discount Zone Rejections

  • Filter Stack:

    • Market Structure Alignment

    • Displacement Requirements

    • Session Timing Filters

    • Volume Profile Confirmation

2. Validation Mode

  • MQL5 Compliance: Specialized mode for platform validation

  • Guaranteed Execution: Uses safe parameters to ensure trade placement

  • Minimal Logic: Focuses on passing validation requirements

  • Auto-Termination: Stops after achieving validation targets

 RISK MANAGEMENT SUITE

Position Sizing

  • Percentage-Based Risk: Configurable risk per trade (0.5% default)

  • Account-Size Adaptive: Automatically adjusts lot sizes based on balance

  • Symbol-Specific Volumes: Differentiates between forex pairs, gold, and crypto

  • Step Alignment: Ensures volume compliance with broker requirements

Stop Loss Protocols

  • Structure-Based SL: Places stops beyond recent structure

  • Multiplier System: Configurable SL distance based on volatility

  • Minimum Distance Enforcement: Respects broker stop levels

  • Dynamic Adjustment: Moves to breakeven based on price action

Take Profit Strategy

  • Risk-Reward Ratios: Configurable from 1.5:1 to 3:1

  • Multiple TP Levels: Partial profit taking available

  • Structure-Based TP: Takes profit at next structural level

  • Trailing Stop Option: Locks in profits on strong trends

 SESSION MANAGEMENT

Trading Hours Optimization

  • London Session Focus: 07:00-10:00 GMT (highest institutional activity)

  • New York Session: 12:00-15:00 GMT (overlap period)

  • Session Confluence: Prioritizes trades during overlapping hours

  • Friday Close Management: Optional early Friday exit

Day of Week Filters

  • Monday Caution: Optional reduced activity on Monday opens

  • Friday Management: Configurable Friday trading with risk reduction

  • Weekend Gap Protection: Adjusts positions before weekend

 EXECUTION ENGINE

Order Types

  • Market Entries: Immediate execution at current price

  • Limit Entries: Enters at defined order block levels

  • Smart Entry Offsets: Configurable distance from identified levels

  • Spread Monitoring: Rejects trades during excessive spreads

Position Management

  • Netting Mode Compatible: Designed for modern MT5 netting accounts

  • Single Position Policy: One position per symbol maximum

  • Auto-Close Protocol: Closes existing positions before new entries

  • Magic Number System: Unique identifier for trade tracking

 PERFORMANCE ENHANCEMENTS

Market Condition Adaptation

  • Trend Identification: Adjusts strategy based on market state

  • Volatility Scaling: Modifies parameters during high volatility

  • News Filter Integration: Optional news event avoidance

  • Correlation Checks: Avoids correlated pairs overexposure

Drawdown Controls

  • Daily Loss Limits: Configurable maximum daily loss (5% default)

  • Total Drawdown Caps: Maximum overall drawdown protection (10% default)

  • Consecutive Loss Breakers: Pauses after defined losing streak

  • Equity Protection: Emergency stops on significant drawdown

 VALIDATION & COMPLIANCE

MQL5 Certification Ready

  • Volume Compliance: Guaranteed valid lot sizes for all symbols

  • Stop Distance Safety: Ensures stops meet broker requirements

  • Error Handling: Comprehensive trade error management

  • Log Optimization: Minimized logging for validation testing

Prop Firm Compatible

  • Challenge Mode: Settings optimized for prop firm rules

  • Consistency Focus: Avoids excessive risk-taking

  • Rule Compliance: Adheres to standard prop firm restrictions

  • Reporting Ready: Clear trade commentary and magic numbers

 USER INTERFACE & CONTROLS

Input Parameter Groups

  • Validation Settings: MQL5 testing configuration

  • Account Protection: Demo locking and date restrictions

  • Risk Management: Percentage risk and drawdown limits

  • Session Controls: Trading hours and day filters

  • SMC Core: Structure, displacement, and block parameters

  • Zone Management: Premium/discount and strict enforcement

  • Trap Filters: Weak displacement and invalidation settings

  • Trade Execution: Entry types, offsets, and position management

  • Symbol Configuration: Multi-symbol support and timeframe selection

  • Volume Control: Override and multiplier options

Visual Feedback

  • Console Logging: Detailed trade decision information

  • Error Reporting: Clear error messages with solutions

  • Performance Tracking: Real-time trade statistics

  • Status Updates: Current market condition assessments

 SECURITY FEATURES

Account Protection

  • Demo Lock System: Optional expiration date for demo versions

  • Balance Monitoring: Prevents trading on insufficient funds

  • Broker Compatibility: Validates account type and conditions

  • Emergency Stop: Manual deactivation capability

Code Security

  • Obfuscation Ready: Compatible with MQL5 code protection

  • Input Validation: Prevents invalid parameter combinations

  • Memory Management: Efficient resource utilization

  • Update Compatibility: Structured for future enhancements

 TARGET MARKETS

Primary Users

  • Prop Firm Challengers: Seeking consistent, rule-compliant performance

  • Professional Traders: Wanting institutional methodology automation

  • Fund Managers: Requiring systematic approach with risk controls

  • Educational Institutions: Teaching SMC principles through live examples

Ideal Conditions

  • Forex Major Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY (primary focus)

  • Gold (XAUUSD): Modified parameters for commodity trading

  • Major Indices: SPX500, NAS100 with adjusted settings

  • Timeframes: M15-H4 for optimal SMC signal quality

 SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

Platform

  • MetaTrader 5: Required (not compatible with MT4)

  • Netting Accounts: Designed for modern account structures

  • VPS Recommended: For 24/5 operation

  • Stable Internet: Minimum 1 Mbps connection

Broker Requirements

  • Standard Symbols: Standard naming conventions

  • Reasonable Spreads: Under 20 pips for major pairs

  • Adequate Liquidity: No excessive requotes

  • Stop Distance Compliance: Realistic stop levels

 DEPLOYMENT OPTIONS

Quick Start

  1. Validation Testing: Run in MQL5 validation mode first

  2. Demo Testing: 1-2 weeks on demo with real market conditions

  3. Live Small: Minimum risk on live account

  4. Full Deployment: Gradual scaling based on performance

Customization Paths

  • Conservative: Lower risk, fewer trades, higher win rate focus

  • Balanced: Default settings for prop firm challenges

  • Aggressive: Higher frequency with increased risk management

 PERFORMANCE METRICS

Key Statistics

  • Win Rate Target: 55-65% based on market conditions

  • Risk-Reward Ratio: Minimum 1.5:1, average 2:1

  • Maximum Drawdown: Designed under 10% in normal conditions

  • Monthly Return Target: 5-15% depending on risk settings

Success Factors

  • Market Selection: Works best in trending or ranging markets

  • Time Commitment: Requires periodic parameter reviews

  • Broker Quality: Performance varies with execution quality

  • Market Conditions: Adapts to different volatility environments

 UPDATE & SUPPORT

Version Management

  • Regular Updates: Quarterly feature and optimization updates

  • Bug Fixes: Prompt resolution of identified issues

  • Market Adaptation: Adjustments for changing market dynamics

  • User Feedback: Incorporation of community suggestions

Support Structure

  • Documentation: Complete user manual and setup guides

  • Community Access: User group for strategy discussion

  • Technical Support: Direct assistance for installation issues

  • Educational Resources: SMC methodology training materials

SMC GENESIS represents the culmination of institutional trading methodology packaged into a robust, tested, and compliant algorithmic system. By bridging the gap between smart money concepts and automated execution, it provides traders with a professional-grade tool for navigating modern forex markets with confidence and discipline.


