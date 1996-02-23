SMC GENESIS - Smart Money Concept Trading System

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

SMC GENESIS is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system built upon the foundational principles of Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Designed for professional traders and prop firm challenges, this Expert Advisor integrates institutional trading methodologies with advanced risk management protocols to deliver consistent performance in forex markets.

CORE PHILOSOPHY

SMC GENESIS operates on the premise that understanding and following "smart money" (institutional order flow) provides a significant edge in market participation. Unlike retail indicators that follow price, SMC GENESIS anticipates price movements by analyzing the underlying market structure.

TECHNICAL ARCHITECTURE

Market Structure Analysis

Multi-Timeframe Structure Scanning : Simultaneously analyzes M5 (structure) and M1 (execution) timeframes

Swing Point Detection : Identifies valid higher highs/lows and lower highs/lows with configurable strength parameters

Structural Shift Recognition : Automatically detects bullish/bearish market structure breaks

Displacement Measurement: Quantifies market moves to distinguish between noise and meaningful movements

Order Block Identification

Fresh vs. Mitigated OB Analysis : Differentiates between untouched and tested order blocks

Displacement Validation : Requires minimum price displacement for block qualification

Trap Filter System : Identifies false order blocks designed to trap retail traders

Block Strength Scoring: Ranks order blocks based on displacement, volume, and time factors

Fair Value Gap (FVG) Engine

Gap Detection : Identifies three-candle imbalance patterns

Confluence Weighting : Prioritizes FVGs that align with market structure

Fill Probability Assessment : Calculates likelihood of gap closure based on context

Zone Management: Groups related FVGs into trading zones

Liquidity Analysis

Equal Highs/Lows Detection : Identifies liquidity pools

Sweep Confirmation : Validates liquidity grabs before trade execution

Premium/Discount Zones : Maps market position relative to recent ranges

Institutional Levels: Tracks key price levels where institutions likely have orders

TRADING MODES

1. Full SMC Mode

Entry Types : Order Block + FVG Confluence Liquidity Sweep + Structural Shift Premium/Discount Zone Rejections

Filter Stack : Market Structure Alignment Displacement Requirements Session Timing Filters Volume Profile Confirmation



2. Validation Mode

MQL5 Compliance : Specialized mode for platform validation

Guaranteed Execution : Uses safe parameters to ensure trade placement

Minimal Logic : Focuses on passing validation requirements

Auto-Termination: Stops after achieving validation targets

RISK MANAGEMENT SUITE

Position Sizing

Percentage-Based Risk : Configurable risk per trade (0.5% default)

Account-Size Adaptive : Automatically adjusts lot sizes based on balance

Symbol-Specific Volumes : Differentiates between forex pairs, gold, and crypto

Step Alignment: Ensures volume compliance with broker requirements

Stop Loss Protocols

Structure-Based SL : Places stops beyond recent structure

Multiplier System : Configurable SL distance based on volatility

Minimum Distance Enforcement : Respects broker stop levels

Dynamic Adjustment: Moves to breakeven based on price action

Take Profit Strategy

Risk-Reward Ratios : Configurable from 1.5:1 to 3:1

Multiple TP Levels : Partial profit taking available

Structure-Based TP : Takes profit at next structural level

Trailing Stop Option: Locks in profits on strong trends

SESSION MANAGEMENT

Trading Hours Optimization

London Session Focus : 07:00-10:00 GMT (highest institutional activity)

New York Session : 12:00-15:00 GMT (overlap period)

Session Confluence : Prioritizes trades during overlapping hours

Friday Close Management: Optional early Friday exit

Day of Week Filters

Monday Caution : Optional reduced activity on Monday opens

Friday Management : Configurable Friday trading with risk reduction

Weekend Gap Protection: Adjusts positions before weekend

EXECUTION ENGINE

Order Types

Market Entries : Immediate execution at current price

Limit Entries : Enters at defined order block levels

Smart Entry Offsets : Configurable distance from identified levels

Spread Monitoring: Rejects trades during excessive spreads

Position Management

Netting Mode Compatible : Designed for modern MT5 netting accounts

Single Position Policy : One position per symbol maximum

Auto-Close Protocol : Closes existing positions before new entries

Magic Number System: Unique identifier for trade tracking

PERFORMANCE ENHANCEMENTS

Market Condition Adaptation

Trend Identification : Adjusts strategy based on market state

Volatility Scaling : Modifies parameters during high volatility

News Filter Integration : Optional news event avoidance

Correlation Checks: Avoids correlated pairs overexposure

Drawdown Controls

Daily Loss Limits : Configurable maximum daily loss (5% default)

Total Drawdown Caps : Maximum overall drawdown protection (10% default)

Consecutive Loss Breakers : Pauses after defined losing streak

Equity Protection: Emergency stops on significant drawdown

VALIDATION & COMPLIANCE

MQL5 Certification Ready

Volume Compliance : Guaranteed valid lot sizes for all symbols

Stop Distance Safety : Ensures stops meet broker requirements

Error Handling : Comprehensive trade error management

Log Optimization: Minimized logging for validation testing

Prop Firm Compatible

Challenge Mode : Settings optimized for prop firm rules

Consistency Focus : Avoids excessive risk-taking

Rule Compliance : Adheres to standard prop firm restrictions

Reporting Ready: Clear trade commentary and magic numbers

USER INTERFACE & CONTROLS

Input Parameter Groups

Validation Settings : MQL5 testing configuration

Account Protection : Demo locking and date restrictions

Risk Management : Percentage risk and drawdown limits

Session Controls : Trading hours and day filters

SMC Core : Structure, displacement, and block parameters

Zone Management : Premium/discount and strict enforcement

Trap Filters : Weak displacement and invalidation settings

Trade Execution : Entry types, offsets, and position management

Symbol Configuration : Multi-symbol support and timeframe selection

Volume Control: Override and multiplier options

Visual Feedback

Console Logging : Detailed trade decision information

Error Reporting : Clear error messages with solutions

Performance Tracking : Real-time trade statistics

Status Updates: Current market condition assessments

SECURITY FEATURES

Account Protection

Demo Lock System : Optional expiration date for demo versions

Balance Monitoring : Prevents trading on insufficient funds

Broker Compatibility : Validates account type and conditions

Emergency Stop: Manual deactivation capability

Code Security

Obfuscation Ready : Compatible with MQL5 code protection

Input Validation : Prevents invalid parameter combinations

Memory Management : Efficient resource utilization

Update Compatibility: Structured for future enhancements

TARGET MARKETS

Primary Users

Prop Firm Challengers : Seeking consistent, rule-compliant performance

Professional Traders : Wanting institutional methodology automation

Fund Managers : Requiring systematic approach with risk controls

Educational Institutions: Teaching SMC principles through live examples

Ideal Conditions

Forex Major Pairs : EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY (primary focus)

Gold (XAUUSD) : Modified parameters for commodity trading

Major Indices : SPX500, NAS100 with adjusted settings

Timeframes: M15-H4 for optimal SMC signal quality

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

Platform

MetaTrader 5 : Required (not compatible with MT4)

Netting Accounts : Designed for modern account structures

VPS Recommended : For 24/5 operation

Stable Internet: Minimum 1 Mbps connection

Broker Requirements

Standard Symbols : Standard naming conventions

Reasonable Spreads : Under 20 pips for major pairs

Adequate Liquidity : No excessive requotes

Stop Distance Compliance: Realistic stop levels

DEPLOYMENT OPTIONS

Quick Start

Validation Testing: Run in MQL5 validation mode first Demo Testing: 1-2 weeks on demo with real market conditions Live Small: Minimum risk on live account Full Deployment: Gradual scaling based on performance

Customization Paths

Conservative : Lower risk, fewer trades, higher win rate focus

Balanced : Default settings for prop firm challenges

Aggressive: Higher frequency with increased risk management

PERFORMANCE METRICS

Key Statistics

Win Rate Target : 55-65% based on market conditions

Risk-Reward Ratio : Minimum 1.5:1, average 2:1

Maximum Drawdown : Designed under 10% in normal conditions

Monthly Return Target: 5-15% depending on risk settings

Success Factors

Market Selection : Works best in trending or ranging markets

Time Commitment : Requires periodic parameter reviews

Broker Quality : Performance varies with execution quality

Market Conditions: Adapts to different volatility environments

UPDATE & SUPPORT

Version Management

Regular Updates : Quarterly feature and optimization updates

Bug Fixes : Prompt resolution of identified issues

Market Adaptation : Adjustments for changing market dynamics

User Feedback: Incorporation of community suggestions

Support Structure

Documentation : Complete user manual and setup guides

Community Access : User group for strategy discussion

Technical Support : Direct assistance for installation issues

Educational Resources: SMC methodology training materials

SMC GENESIS represents the culmination of institutional trading methodology packaged into a robust, tested, and compliant algorithmic system. By bridging the gap between smart money concepts and automated execution, it provides traders with a professional-grade tool for navigating modern forex markets with confidence and discipline.