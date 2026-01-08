Nexus Chart Trader
- Utilitários
- Varun Katoch
- Versão: 4.11
- Atualizado: 8 janeiro 2026
- Ativações: 5
Nexus Chart Trader Pro (MT5)
Professional On-Chart Execution & Risk Management
Upgrade your MetaTrader 5 terminal with Nexus Chart Trader Pro. Designed for speed and precision, this panel replaces the default trading controls with a professional cockpit featuring visual risk calculations, automated management, and live news integration.
Key Features:
📐 Visual Risk Tool: Drag and drop Entry, SL, and TP lines directly on the chart. Instantly see your Risk-to-Reward ratio (R-Multiple) and exact dollar risk before you trade.
📰 Integrated News: Built-in feed displays High Impact USD news events (via Forex Factory) directly on your panel so you never get caught off guard.
🛡️ Auto-Management: Protect your profits with automatic Breakeven triggers and dynamic Trailing Stops.
📊 Smart Dashboard: Monitor real-time Equity, Floating PnL, and a Candle Countdown timer in a sleek, dark-mode interface.
⚡ Fast Execution: Execute trades, Reverse positions, or Close All instantly with one click.
Requirements: MetaTrader 5 (Desktop) with WebRequest enabled.