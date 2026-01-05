Swift Pips Hunter is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and rapid execution. This Expert Advisor (EA) acts as a specialized scalper, targeting short-term volatility to capture quick profits (pips) while strictly managing risk.

Unlike risky grid or martingale systems, Swift Pips Hunter focuses on quality entries over quantity. It utilizes an advanced algorithm to identify micro-trend breakouts and momentum shifts, entering the market with sniper-like precision.