KATH Neural Pulse

KATH Neural Pulse is an artificial intelligence-based Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to detect trading opportunities with high accuracy through Neural Network technology. Unlike traditional robots that rely solely on static indicators, this system works by dynamically analyzing market "pulses" to identify the most profitable price patterns in real time. Using an adaptive algorithm, KATH Neural Pulse is able to distinguish between strong trend movements and market traps (fakeouts), thus providing more precise entry and exit signals in various market conditions.

The robot's main advantage lies in its strict capital security philosophy. KATH Neural Pulse completely eschews high-risk strategies like Martingale or unscalable Grids; instead, every trade is protected from the outset with logical Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. Equipped with an automatic News Filter feature to avoid major news volatility and intelligent risk management (Auto-Lot Scaling), this EA offers stable and consistent account growth. This is a professional automation solution for traders who desire advanced AI technology with extremely simple operation yet reliable results.
