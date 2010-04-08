Sentinel MT5

🔷 Sentinel MT5

Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution across changing market conditions.

The system has been developed to operate with discipline and consistency, incorporating multiple internal safeguards that adapt its behavior when market pressure increases. Sentinel MT5 prioritizes controlled exposure and account stability rather than aggressive trading.


⚙️ Key Features

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5

  • Operates on multiple instruments and timeframes

  • Works on any prop firms

  • Automated position management

  • Advanced risk and margin control mechanisms

  • Built-in protections against adverse market conditions

  • Optional dynamic lot sizing based on account balance

  • Designed for long-term operational stability

🛡️ Risk Management

Sentinel MT5 continuously monitors account conditions to help:

  • prevent excessive margin stress

  • limit unsustainable exposure

  • adapt execution behavior during unfavorable market phases

This Expert Advisor is intended for traders who prioritize capital protection and system robustness over high-risk approaches.


⚙️ Recommended Settings

To achieve optimal performance and stable execution, the following settings are recommended:

  • Traded pairs: EURCHF
    (The EA can also operate on other pairs depending on broker conditions)

  • Symbol to attach:
    Attach Sentinel MT5 to the symbol you want to trade

  • Timeframe: Works on any timeframe

  • Minimum deposit: $500
    (Recommended: $800 or higher for increased stability)

  • Account type: ECN / Raw Spread

  • Leverage: Minimum 1:30

📌 Usage Notes

  • Recommended for hedging accounts

  • Fully configurable input parameters

  • Performance depends on broker conditions, spread, leverage, and market environment

  • Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account


⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may result in the loss of capital.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Sentinel MT5 is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee.


