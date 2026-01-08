Discord Notify

Automatically sends notifications about trade opening, closing, and partial closing from MT5 to Discord.

The utility supports 16 languages: English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. The product is designed for traders who need to receive Discord notifications without constantly monitoring the terminal. It is suitable for Expert Advisor users who want to track their activity, traders working with multiple symbols, and VPS users.

Full and partial position closures are detected correctly (for example: 0.10 / 0.30 lots), and protection against duplicate messages is implemented.

Notifications can be sent for all symbols of the trading account or only for the chart symbol where the utility is attached (optional).

A Test Discord button is available to verify chat functionality and can be hidden from the chart after setup.

Notification content:



A trade opening notification includes: symbol, volume, trade direction (BUY / SELL), opening price, and Take Profit and Stop Loss values (optional).

A trade closing notification includes: symbol, closed volume (partial or full), closing price (optional), and final profit or loss.

Easy setup:



Create a text channel in Discord and copy its Webhook URL. In MetaTrader 5, enable WebRequest for https://discord.com/ , attach the utility to any chart, and enter the Webhook URL in the Input Value. Click the Test Discord button on the chart to verify functionality.

Important notes:



The utility does not open or modify trades.

Works only while the MetaTrader 5 terminal is running.

Compatible with all MT5 brokers and supports both netting and hedging accounts.