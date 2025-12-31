Quantum Precision EA
- Guad Bibar
- Versão: 3.6
Key Highlights
Multi-timeframe trend filtering
ATR-based Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Breakeven
Risk-based position sizing (AutoMM)
Daily loss protection
Optional advanced recovery logic (disabled or limited by default)
Default Settings
Conservative, Marketplace-safe configuration
Designed for stability and controlled drawdown
Aggressive modes are optional and intended for experienced users only
Recommended Use
MetaTrader 4
Low-spread accounts
Forward testing is strongly recommended before live use
All results shown are examples only. Trading involves risk and no results are guaranteed.
The EA trades EURUSD the best, with solid backtest results. Everything’s running smoothly so far.