Quantum Trend Matrix

Quantum Trend Matrix is a professional MT4 indicator that analyzes market structure and volatility to classify the current environment as Bullish, Bearish, Sideways, or Mixed.

It is built for traders who want to adapt their strategy to market conditions rather than apply the same approach in all situations.

The indicator presents its analysis in a clean, auto-sizing on-chart panel with a confidence score and clear strategic context.

Why Market Regime Matters

Different market conditions require different strategies. Trend-following techniques tend to perform best in directional markets, while range or mean-reversion approaches are more suitable during consolidation.

Using a strategy that does not match the current market regime can lead to inconsistent results. Quantum Trend Matrix helps identify the prevailing environment so traders can align their approach accordingly.

How Quantum Trend Matrix Works

The indicator evaluates the market using a weighted, multi-factor model based on confirmed price data:

  • Trend structure: EMA alignment and slope analysis

  • Trend strength: ADX-based strength filtering

  • Volatility state: Bollinger Band width and ATR compression

  • Optional higher-timeframe confirmation: Aligns lower-timeframe analysis with a selected higher timeframe

All calculations are performed on confirmed bars to reduce noise and avoid forward-looking bias.

Who This Indicator Is For

  • Discretionary traders who adapt their strategy to market conditions

  • System traders who want a regime filter for manual or automated strategies

  • EA users looking for a non-trading market-state filter

  • Traders who value structure, transparency, and risk awareness

Who This Indicator Is NOT For

  • Traders looking for automatic buy/sell signals

  • Users expecting trade execution or position management

  • Those seeking predictions or guaranteed outcomes

Key Features

  • Detects Bullish / Bearish / Sideways / Mixed market regimes

  • Displays a confidence score (0–100) based on signal agreement

  • Provides strategy context (trend-following vs range-based)

  • Uses confirmed-bar logic (non-repainting by design)

  • Optional multi-timeframe confirmation

  • Clean, modern on-chart panel with automatic sizing

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe supported by MT4

Usage Examples

Trending market:
When the indicator identifies a bullish or bearish regime with strong confidence, trend-following strategies such as pullbacks or breakouts may be more appropriate.

Sideways market:
When a range regime is detected, traders may consider range-based or mean-reversion approaches and reduce trend-following exposure.

Mixed conditions:
A mixed regime suggests uncertainty, where standing aside or reducing risk may be preferable.

Technical Notes

  • Indicator-only (no trading functions)

  • Uses confirmed historical bars for analysis

  • Designed to be stable and non-repainting

  • Compatible with MT4 Strategy Tester for visual analysis

Transparency Note

Quantum Trend Matrix is a decision-support tool, not a trading system.
It does not predict future price movement and does not guarantee results. Final trading decisions and risk management remain the responsibility of the user.


Mais do autor
Quantum Precision EA
Guad Bibar
Experts
Key Highlights Multi-timeframe trend filtering ATR-based Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Breakeven Risk-based position sizing (AutoMM) Daily loss protection Optional advanced recovery logic (disabled or limited by default) Default Settings Conservative, Marketplace-safe configuration Designed for stability and controlled drawdown Aggressive modes are optional and intended for experienced users only Recommended Use MetaTrader 4 Low-spread accounts Forward testing is strongly recommende
FREE
Quantum Market State
Guad Bibar
Indicadores
Quantum Regime Matrix is a market-regime analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders objectively identify whether the current market environment is Bullish, Bearish, Sideways, or Mixed , and provides contextual guidance on which type of strategy is more appropriate in each regime. The indicator is designed for clarity, stability, and long-term use, without repainting or future-looking logic. Why Market Regimes Matter Trading performance often depends more on market conditions than on t
FREE
Quantum Reversion EA
Guad Bibar
Experts
Quantum Reversion EA is an automated trading system designed and optimized specifically for the EUR/NZD currency pair on the M5 timeframe . The strategy logic, trade timing, and internal parameters were developed and tested primarily under these conditions. For best and intended performance, the EA should be used on: Symbol: EURNZD Timeframe: M5 The EA operates fully automatically and does not require manual trade management. All risk parameters, position sizing options, and execution controls a
FREE
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário