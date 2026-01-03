Quantum Trend System

Quantum Trend Executor is a trend-focused Expert Advisor designed to operate during directional market conditions.

The EA combines higher-timeframe trend filtering, volatility confirmation, and lower-timeframe execution logic to participate in trending phases while avoiding unfavorable environments.

The system is intended for traders who prefer structured, rule-based execution and understand the importance of enabling automated strategies only when market conditions are appropriate.

Core Concept

Quantum Trend Executor does not attempt to predict the market.

Instead, it operates by:

Identifying trend conditions using higher-timeframe filters

Confirming sufficient market activity through volatility analysis

Executing trades on closed candles using predefined technical rules

This approach helps reduce exposure during sideways or unstable market conditions.

Key Features

Trend-aligned trading logic using higher-timeframe filters

Volatility filter to avoid low-activity market periods

Entry execution on closed candles (no repainting)

One-trade-at-a-time logic for controlled exposure

Risk management tools including Stop Loss, Take Profit, break-even, and trailing logic

Daily maximum loss protection

Spread filter, time/day filters, and optional Friday close

Optional high-impact news filter to reduce exposure during major economic events

Designed Usage

Quantum Trend Executor is best suited for:

Trending market conditions

Manual activation by the user when trends are present

Traders who prefer conservative, rule-based execution

The EA is not designed for range-bound markets or continuous 24/7 operation without user supervision.

Important Notes

Trading results depend on market conditions and risk settings

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Users are encouraged to forward test on a demo account before live use

Proper risk management is essential

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Symbol: Any (recommended to test per instrument)

Timeframes: Configurable (default configuration optimized for trend execution)

Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves risk.

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits and should be used as part of a broader trading plan.