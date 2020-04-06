Quantum Precision EA
- 专家
- Guad Bibar
- 版本: 3.6
Key Highlights
-
Multi-timeframe trend filtering
-
ATR-based Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Breakeven
-
Risk-based position sizing (AutoMM)
-
Daily loss protection
-
Optional advanced recovery logic (disabled or limited by default)
Default Settings
-
Conservative, Marketplace-safe configuration
-
Designed for stability and controlled drawdown
-
Aggressive modes are optional and intended for experienced users only
Recommended Use
-
MetaTrader 4
-
Low-spread accounts
-
Forward testing is strongly recommended before live use
All results shown are examples only. Trading involves risk and no results are guaranteed.