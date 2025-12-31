Quantum Precision EA

Key Highlights

  • Multi-timeframe trend filtering

  • ATR-based Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Breakeven

  • Risk-based position sizing (AutoMM)

  • Daily loss protection

  • Optional advanced recovery logic (disabled or limited by default)

Default Settings

  • Conservative, Marketplace-safe configuration

  • Designed for stability and controlled drawdown

  • Aggressive modes are optional and intended for experienced users only

Recommended Use

  • MetaTrader 4

  • Low-spread accounts

  • Forward testing is strongly recommended before live use

All results shown are examples only. Trading involves risk and no results are guaranteed.


More from author
Quantum Reversion EA
Guad Bibar
Experts
Quantum Reversion EA is an automated trading system designed and optimized specifically for the EUR/NZD currency pair on the M5 timeframe . The strategy logic, trade timing, and internal parameters were developed and tested primarily under these conditions. For best and intended performance, the EA should be used on: Symbol: EURNZD Timeframe: M5 The EA operates fully automatically and does not require manual trade management. All risk parameters, position sizing options, and execution controls a
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review