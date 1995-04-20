Shadow Zone Detector

Shadow Zone Detector

Shadow Zone Detector is a professional and advanced MT4/MT5 indicator designed to identify and visualize optimal premium and discount zones based on higher timeframe (HTF) candlestick shadows. Inspired by ICT (Inner Circle Trader) techniques, this tool allows traders to quickly spot high-probability areas for entries and exits with a clear, visual representation.

Key Features:

  • Premium & Discount Zones: Automatically detects the upper and lower wick zones of previous HTF candles and projects them onto the current candle.

  • 50% Optimal Wick Zones: Only the top 50% of the upper wick and bottom 50% of the lower wick are highlighted, ensuring precise and compact zones for higher accuracy.

  • Opposing Labels: Each zone is labeled for clarity — Buy Zone for discount areas and Sell Zone for premium areas — while the opposite zone receives the corresponding opposite label, making your chart instantly readable.

  • EQ Line: Calculates and displays the equilibrium line (midpoint of the HTF candle) for better reference.

  • Dynamic HTF Projection: Works with any timeframe. Data is taken from the previous HTF candle and projected to the current candle, following ICT's shadow trading methodology.

  • Automatic Object Management: All graphical objects (zones and labels) are automatically created and deleted when necessary, and removed completely when the indicator is removed from the chart, ensuring a clean workspace.

  • Customizable Colors and Timeframes: Easily adjust Premium/Discount colors and the HTF timeframe to match your trading style.

How It Works:

  1. The indicator analyzes the previous candle of the selected higher timeframe.

  2. It calculates the candle's upper and lower shadows and the midpoint (EQ).

  3. The top 50% of the upper shadow is marked as the Premium Zone and the bottom 50% of the lower shadow as the Discount Zone.

  4. Each zone is labeled accordingly with “Buy Zone” or “Sell Zone” to indicate potential trading opportunities.

  5. Zones are projected onto the current HTF candle, providing a forward-looking view of critical support and resistance areas.

Why Use Shadow Zone Detector:

  • Quickly identify high-probability trading zones based on price structure and wick analysis.

  • Visualize market sentiment and potential reversals.

  • Reduce guesswork and improve timing for entries and exits.

  • Fully automated yet fully transparent — everything is drawn for you, but you can see the logic behind each zone.

Whether you are a professional trader or an enthusiast exploring ICT-based strategies, Shadow Zone Detector gives you a clear edge in spotting optimal trade zones with precision and confidence.


Produtos recomendados
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicadores
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicadores
Fibonacci recontratar e extensão linha de desenho ferramenta Fibonacci recontratar e estender a ferramenta de desenho de linha para a plataforma MT4 é adequado para comerciantes que usam método de negociação de pontos e negociação de secções douradas Vantagens: Não há linha extra, não há linhagem muito longa, e é fácil observar e encontrar oportunidades de negociação Versão experimental: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Principais funções: 1. Podem ser desenhados diretamente vári
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicadores
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicadores
Daily Candle Predictor é um indicador que prevê o preço de fechamento de uma vela. O indicador destina-se principalmente ao uso em gráficos D1. Este indicador é adequado tanto para negociação forex tradicional quanto para negociação de opções binárias. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação autônomo ou pode atuar como um complemento ao seu sistema de negociação existente. Este indicador analisa a vela atual, calculando certos fatores de força dentro do próprio corpo da vela, be
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicadores
Este é sem dúvida o indicador de reconhecimento automático de formação de preço harmônico mais completo que você pode encontrar para a MetaTrader Platform. Ele detecta 19 padrões diferentes, leva as projeções de Fibonacci tão a sério quanto você, exibe a Zona de Reversão Potencial (PRZ) e encontra níveis adequados de stop loss e take-profit. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Detecta 19 formações harmônicas de preços diferentes Traça
Nirvana prop controler MT4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Indicadores
Indicador de gestão de risco e monitoramento de limites para traders profissionais e contas de avaliação (Prop) Esta ferramenta apenas exibe, no gráfico, informações precisas de gestão de risco e limites, ajudando você a decidir com mais foco. O indicador não abre/fecha/modifica ordens e não interfere com Expert Advisors (EAs). Recursos Monitoramento do drawdown diário e total Calcula e exibe o drawdown diário e total com base no Saldo (Balance) ou no Patrimônio (Equity) (configurável). Mostra
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicadores
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Indicadores
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicadores
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicadores
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicadores
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
The coated chart
Jin Wang
Indicadores
Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
SimSim Arrow Momentum
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicadores
O SimSim Arrow Momentum é um indicador "Momentum" padrão, mas numa versão de seta. Versão para MetaTrader 5 Os parâmetros do indicador são semelhantes aos padrões, mais um parâmetro adicional, o Delta. Delta = 0 - 100 Desvios a partir do valor 100. É possível alterar o nível do indicador 100, mais e menos. O indicador gera um sinal quando o preço cruza a linha de nível = 100 +- Delta. Active o "CONTROL DEAL" para operação e as negociações baseadas no sinal do indicador serão abertas automatic
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma “
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicadores
Versão MT5  |  FAQ O   Indicador Owl Smart Levels   é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como   fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a   estrutura de onda correta   do mercado e   níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Ch
HMA Trend Professional MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.57 (7)
Indicadores
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicadores
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicadores
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicadores
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
SFT Trendmeister
Artem Kuzmin
Indicadores
Signal trend indicator. Detects the direction of the trend and is coloured accordingly.  Has built in audible and visual alerts when trends change. Can send notifications to your phone or email. Allows Trend and Counter-Trend trading. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Distinctive features No re-drawing; Simple and clear settings; Four types of alerts; Works on all timeframes and all trading tools; Suitable
Real Pro Signal
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicadores
Real Pro Signal   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1 Works
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicadores
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
Indicadores
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "RSI SPEED" para MT4 - ótima ferramenta preditiva, sem necessidade de repintura. - O cálculo deste indicador é baseado em equações da física. O RSI SPEED é a primeira derivada do próprio RSI. - O RSI SPEED é bom para entradas de scalping na direção da tendência principal. - Use-o em combinação com um indicador de tendência adequado, por exemplo, HTF MA (como nas imagens). - O indicador RSI SPEED mostra a rapidez com que o próprio RSI muda de direção - ele é muito sensíve
Pro Trend Tracking
Harun Celik
Indicadores
Pro Trend Tracking   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you can
Dash Majors Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicadores
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, Predicting BUY and SELL signals with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on D1 timeframe. You can trade with small timeframe or using Dash DIY Ai Robot, Dash Smart Majors Strategy for autotrading on any timeframe and any currency pairs. You can download template and the presets file for autotrading with Dash Smart Majors Strategy . Example: If you install i
Point61 Indicator
Evgeniy Machok
5 (1)
Indicadores
The Point61 indicator is the result of many years of monitoring of price behavior of currency pairs and metals. It is not a secret, that in times of uncertainty, traders are looking for possible levels of support and resistance - the point, where price should stop its movement. There are 2 possible scenarios at these points: 1. Reverse (correction) to the opposite direction; 2. Breakthrough to continue movement. Very often these points are used to set stop orders - TakeProfit or StopLoss
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "Morning Star pattern" para MT4. - O indicador "Morning Star pattern" é um indicador muito poderoso para negociação de Price Action: sem repintura, sem atraso. - O indicador detecta padrões Morning Star otimistas no gráfico: sinal de seta azul no gráfico (veja as imagens). - Com alertas para PC, celular e e-mail. - Também seu irmão - o indicador bearish "Evening Star pattern" está disponível (siga o link abaixo). - O indicador "Morning Star pattern" é excelente para comb
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.75 (12)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno e
Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "Índice de Força com zonas dinâmicas de Sobrevenda/Sobrecompra" para MT4, sem repintura. - O índice de força é um dos principais indicadores que combina dados de preço e volume num único valor. - É ótimo fazer negociações de venda na zona dinâmica de sobrecompra e negociações de compra na zona dinâmica de sobrevenda. - Este indicador é excelente para a negociação de momentum na direção da tendência. - Zona de sobrecompra dinâmica - acima da linha amarela. - Zona de sobre
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicadores
Gann Made Easy é um sistema de negociação Forex profissional e fácil de usar, baseado nos melhores princípios de negociação usando a teoria do sr. W. D. Gann. O indicador fornece sinais precisos de COMPRA e VENDA, incluindo níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Você pode negociar mesmo em movimento usando notificações PUSH. ENTRE EM CONTATO COMIGO APÓS A COMPRA PARA RECEBER DICAS DE NEGOCIAÇÃO, BÔNUS E O ASSISTENTE EA "GANN MADE EASY" GRATUITAMENTE! Provavelmente você já ouviu muitas vezes sobre os
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicadores
O M1 SNIPER é um sistema indicador de negociação fácil de usar. É um indicador de seta projetado para o período M1. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema independente para scalping no período M1 e pode ser usado como parte do seu sistema de negociação existente. Embora este sistema de negociação tenha sido projetado especificamente para negociação no M1, ele também pode ser usado em outros períodos. Originalmente, desenvolvi este método para negociar XAUUSD e BTCUSD. Mas considero-o útil ta
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicadores
O Apollo SR Master é um indicador de Suporte/Resistência com recursos especiais que tornam a negociação com zonas de Suporte/Resistência mais fácil e confiável. O indicador calcula as zonas de Suporte/Resistência em tempo real, sem qualquer atraso, detectando topos e fundos de preço locais. Em seguida, para confirmar a área de Suporte/Resistência recém-formada, o indicador exibe um sinal especial que indica que a zona pode ser considerada e usada como um sinal de VENDA ou COMPRA. Nesse caso, a f
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicadores
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicadores
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicadores
Disponível para   MT4   e   MT5 . Junte-se ao canal Market Structure Patterns para baixar os materiais disponíveis para estudos e informações adicionais. Postagens relacionadas: Market Structure Patterns - Introduction Garanta agora com 50% de desconto | Preço anterior US$ 90 | Oferta válida até 31 de dezembro | Uma grande atualização está chegando em breve, e o preço original será ajustado. Market Structure Patterns   é um indicador baseado em   smart money concepts   que apresenta elementos
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Indicadores
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Indicadores
Scalper Vault é um sistema profissional de escalpelamento que fornece tudo o que você precisa para um escalpelamento bem-sucedido. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação completo que pode ser usado por comerciantes de forex e opções binárias. O período de tempo recomendado é M5. O sistema fornece sinais de seta precisos na direção da tendência. Ele também fornece sinais superiores e inferiores e níveis de mercado Gann. Os indicadores fornecem todos os tipos de alertas, incluindo notificações
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicadores
Uma estratégia intradiária baseada em dois princípios fundamentais do mercado. O algoritmo é baseado na análise de volumes e ondas de preços usando filtros adicionais. O algoritmo inteligente do indicador dá um sinal apenas quando dois fatores de mercado se combinam em um. O indicador calcula ondas de um determinado intervalo no gráfico M1 usando os dados do período de tempo mais alto. E para confirmar a onda, o indicador utiliza a análise por volume. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação pr
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicadores
Currency Strength Wizard é um indicador muito poderoso que fornece uma solução completa para uma negociação bem-sucedida. O indicador calcula o poder deste ou daquele par forex usando os dados de todas as moedas em vários intervalos de tempo. Esses dados são representados em uma forma de índice de moeda fácil de usar e linhas de energia de moeda que você pode usar para ver o poder desta ou daquela moeda. Tudo o que você precisa é anexar o indicador ao gráfico que deseja negociar e o indicador mo
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicadores
O sistema PRO Renko é um sistema de negociação altamente preciso especialmente concebido para a negociação de gráficos RENKO. Trata-se de um sistema universal que pode ser aplicado a vários instrumentos de negociação. O sistema neutraliza eficazmente o chamado ruído de mercado, dando-lhe acesso a sinais de inversão precisos. O indicador é muito fácil de usar e tem apenas um parâmetro responsável pela geração de sinal. Você pode facilmente adaptar a ferramenta a qualquer instrumento de negocia
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicadores
Indicador de tendência, solução única inovadora para negociação e filtragem de tendências com todos os recursos de tendências importantes construídos dentro de uma ferramenta! É um indicador multi-timeframe e multi-moedas 100% sem repintura que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos: forex, commodities, criptomoedas, índices e ações. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador Support and Resistance Screener está disponível por apenas US$ 50e vitalício. (Preço original US$ 250) (oferta este
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicadores
Day Trader Master é um sistema de negociação completo para day traders. O sistema é composto por dois indicadores. Um indicador é um sinal de seta para comprar e vender. É o indicador de seta que você obtém. Eu fornecerei o segundo indicador gratuitamente. O segundo indicador é um indicador de tendência especialmente projetado para ser usado em conjunto com essas setas. OS INDICADORES NÃO SE REPETEM E NÃO SE ATRASAM! A utilização deste sistema é muito simples. Você só precisa seguir os sinais de
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (7)
Indicadores
Apollo Secret Trend é um indicador de tendência profissional que pode ser usado para encontrar tendências em qualquer par e período de tempo. O indicador pode facilmente se tornar seu principal indicador de negociação, que você pode usar para detectar tendências de mercado, não importa qual par ou período de tempo você prefira negociar. Ao usar um parâmetro especial no indicador, você pode adaptar os sinais ao seu estilo de negociação pessoal. O indicador fornece todos os tipos de alertas, inclu
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Os indicadores de tendência são uma das áreas de análise técnica para utilização em negociações em mercados financeiros. Indicador de Angular Trend Lines - determina de forma abrangente a direção da tendência e gera sinais de entrada. Além de suavizar a direção média das velas Também utiliza o ângulo de inclinação das linhas de tendência. O princípio de construção dos ângulos de Gann foi tomado como base para o ângulo de inclinação. O indicador de análise técnica combina a suavização de velas e
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicadores
Esse indicador acompanha a tendência do mercado com uma confiabilidade incomparável, ignorando flutuações repentinas e ruídos do mercado. Ele foi projetado para negociar gráficos intradiários e pequenos prazos. Sua proporção de vitórias é de cerca de 85%. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Surpreendentemente fácil de negociar Localizar situações de sobrevenda / sobrecompra Desfrute de negociações sem ruído o tempo todo Evite ser chicote
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Indicadores
Pare de adivinhar. Comece a operar com vantagem estatística. Os índices de ações não são negociados como forex. Eles têm sessões definidas, gaps noturnos e seguem padrões estatísticos previsíveis. Este indicador fornece os dados de probabilidade que você precisa para operar índices como DAX, S&P 500 e Dow Jones com confiança. O que o torna diferente A maioria dos indicadores mostra o que aconteceu. Este mostra o que provavelmente acontecerá em seguida. Todos os dias de negociação, o indicador an
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional   + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicador
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicadores
Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Mais do autor
Sweeper PRO Advanced Candle Sweep Detector MT4
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Indicadores
Sweeper PRO – Advanced Candle Sweep Detector (3-in-1) For any questions, technical issues, or support requests, feel free to contact us through any of the following channels: WhatsApp Support: Contact1 Contact2 Email: Money.transporter@gmail.com Overview Sweeper PRO is a powerful and fully customizable indicator designed to detect three unique types of candle sweeps — smart entry and reversal patterns commonly used by professional price action traders. It automatically identifies po
Fast Position Copier Sender Tool
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Utilitários
Fast Position Copier -  Reciver Tool This is Fast and Simple position copier from MT4-----> MT4. Copying positions requires two bots : Master/Slave. Master ( Sender Position ) Slave ( Reciver Position) This is a Master version (Sender) and you need to download a Slave version from HERE . This tool is suitable for using to copy positions and manage them from a MetaTrader on one or more MetaTraders located on a server or computer. MetaTraders must be installed side by side.
FREE
Fast Position Copier Reciver Tool
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Utilitários
Fast Position Copier -  Reciver Tool This is Fast and Simple position copier from MT4-----> MT4. Copying positions requires two bots : Master/Slave. Master ( Sender Position ) Slave ( Reciver Position) This is a Slave version (reciver) and you need to download a Master version from HERE . This tool is suitable for using to copy positions and manage them from a MetaTrader on one or more MetaTraders located on a server or computer. MetaTraders must be installed side by side.
Alert Everything ToolBox divergence Moving Cross
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Indicadores
NEXT PRICE 99$ Alert Everything ToolBox divergence And Moving Cross:  Buy "ALERT EVERYTHING" at 99$ and receive 1 EA for free (* for ONE trade accounts) THIS EA IS GIFT :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63710 1. 4 Moving Average Cross Alert. 2. MACD divergence Alert 3. Indicators Alerting( ICHIMUKO /RSI/CCI/MACD/STOCH) 4. Pattern Alert 5. Draw Daily Support / Resistance 6. Display Some information on chart. If you need   help   : My WhatsUp Number: +989020473963 : if you want to conta
Safe Hedge Robot MT4
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Utilitários
FULL AUTOMATED ROBOT :  HEDGE ON TWO INDEX OR SHARERS : For this, you can open a test account in the FTMO prop and send the account number along with the investor's password to the following WhatsApp number and receive the test version of the robot. For get optimize SET file , send massage to me on WhatsApp  My Telegram channel:    https://t.me/Elasticsystem     Copy Trade - PAMM ACOUNT       FTMO  200K challenge live link. NOW.   FTMO  10K challenge link. PAST.
US Market Breakout Robot MT4
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Utilitários
NY Open Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot specifically designed to capture strong breakouts during the New York trading session, focusing on major forex pairs and indices correlated with the US Dollar. Key Features: Automatically defines the trading zone based on customizable time settings. Opens trades when the price breaks above or below the identified zone. Smart built-in risk management with automatic stop loss and take profit settings. Advanced Martingale loop system to rec
MultiTimeframe Candle Close time
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Indicadores
Candle Close Timer – Essential Forex Indicator for Precise Trading The Candle Close Timer is a powerful and easy-to-use MetaTrader indicator designed for Forex traders who want to track candle closing times across multiple timeframes. This tool helps you make accurate trading decisions , improve entry and exit timing, and optimize your trading strategy. Key Features: Real-time countdown to candle close for all major timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1. Visual alerts : candle timer color
ICT Premium Discount HTF
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Indicadores
A professional Smart Money Concepts (ICT) indicator that plots true Higher Timeframe candles , Premium & Discount zones , and Equilibrium levels directly on lower timeframes for precise institutional analysis. ICT_Premium_Discount_HTF_Directional This indicator is designed for ICT, Smart Money, Institutional and Price Action traders who need a clear and accurate higher timeframe context while trading lower timeframes. Unlike common indicators, this tool draws real HTF candles (body & wicks) u
Orders assistant tools
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Utilitários
Breakout Strategy: Full Automated and Semi-Automated Trading Robot Starting with you, continuing with the robot. "After purchasing the bot, message me on WhatsApp or email, and you'll receive a powerful and highly useful indicator—perfect for trading the New York session—as a free gift!" Contact: WhatsApp How the Semi-Automated Robot Works Test is free :  https://t.me/ForexAssistant The robot provides flexibility by allowing the user to define a specific area for price monitoring. Here's how
US Market Breakout Robot
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Utilitários
NY Open Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot specifically designed to capture strong breakouts during the New York trading session, focusing on major forex pairs and indices correlated with the US Dollar. Key Features: Automatically defines the trading zone based on customizable time settings. Opens trades when the price breaks above or below the identified zone. Smart built-in risk management with automatic stop loss and take profit settings. Advanced Martingale loop system to reco
Sweeper PRO Advanced Candle Sweep Detector MT5
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Indicadores
Sweeper PRO – Advanced Candle Sweep Detector (3-in-1)   WhatsApp Support: Contact1 Contact2   Email: Money.transporter@gmail.com Overview Sweeper PRO is a powerful and fully customizable indicator designed to detect three unique types of candle sweeps — smart entry and reversal patterns commonly used by professional price action traders. It automatically identifies potential fakeouts, liquidity grabs, and continuation signals , helping you anticipate market reversals and confirm st
Shadow Zone Detector MT5
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Indicadores
Shadow Zone Detector Shadow Zone Detector is a professional and advanced MT4/MT5 indicator designed to identify and visualize optimal premium and discount zones based on higher timeframe (HTF) candlestick shadows. Inspired by ICT (Inner Circle Trader) techniques, this tool allows traders to quickly spot high-probability areas for entries and exits with a clear, visual representation. Key Features: Premium & Discount Zones: Automatically detects the upper and lower wick zones of previous HTF can
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário