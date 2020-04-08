Shadow Zone Detector MT5

Shadow Zone Detector

Shadow Zone Detector is a professional and advanced MT4/MT5 indicator designed to identify and visualize optimal premium and discount zones based on higher timeframe (HTF) candlestick shadows. Inspired by ICT (Inner Circle Trader) techniques, this tool allows traders to quickly spot high-probability areas for entries and exits with a clear, visual representation.

Key Features:

  • Premium & Discount Zones: Automatically detects the upper and lower wick zones of previous HTF candles and projects them onto the current candle.

  • 50% Optimal Wick Zones: Only the top 50% of the upper wick and bottom 50% of the lower wick are highlighted, ensuring precise and compact zones for higher accuracy.

  • Opposing Labels: Each zone is labeled for clarity — Buy Zone for discount areas and Sell Zone for premium areas — while the opposite zone receives the corresponding opposite label, making your chart instantly readable.

  • EQ Line: Calculates and displays the equilibrium line (midpoint of the HTF candle) for better reference.

  • Dynamic HTF Projection: Works with any timeframe. Data is taken from the previous HTF candle and projected to the current candle, following ICT's shadow trading methodology.

  • Automatic Object Management: All graphical objects (zones and labels) are automatically created and deleted when necessary, and removed completely when the indicator is removed from the chart, ensuring a clean workspace.

  • Customizable Colors and Timeframes: Easily adjust Premium/Discount colors and the HTF timeframe to match your trading style.

How It Works:

  1. The indicator analyzes the previous candle of the selected higher timeframe.

  2. It calculates the candle's upper and lower shadows and the midpoint (EQ).

  3. The top 50% of the upper shadow is marked as the Premium Zone and the bottom 50% of the lower shadow as the Discount Zone.

  4. Each zone is labeled accordingly with “Buy Zone” or “Sell Zone” to indicate potential trading opportunities.

  5. Zones are projected onto the current HTF candle, providing a forward-looking view of critical support and resistance areas.

Why Use Shadow Zone Detector:

  • Quickly identify high-probability trading zones based on price structure and wick analysis.

  • Visualize market sentiment and potential reversals.

  • Reduce guesswork and improve timing for entries and exits.

  • Fully automated yet fully transparent — everything is drawn for you, but you can see the logic behind each zone.

Whether you are a professional trader or an enthusiast exploring ICT-based strategies, Shadow Zone Detector gives you a clear edge in spotting optimal trade zones with precision and confidence.


