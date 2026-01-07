Candle Liquidity Detector

🔥 Smart Liquidity Levels Indicator (Multi-Timeframe)

🚀 Identify Untouched Liquidity Zones with Precision

The Smart Liquidity Levels Indicator is a professional trading tool designed to help traders visualize untouched liquidity highs and lows from higher timeframes directly on the chart.

This indicator automatically scans historical candles on a selected higher timeframe (HTF) and plots liquidity levels that have NOT yet been taken by price, allowing traders to anticipate high-probability reaction zones, stop-hunts, and institutional targets.

📌 Key Features

✅ Multi-Timeframe Liquidity Detection

Select any timeframe (H1, H4, D1, etc.) and project its untouched liquidity levels onto your current chart.

✅ Untouched Highs & Lows Only

The indicator intelligently checks each candle and filters out liquidity that has already been taken, leaving only valid and meaningful levels.

✅ Automatic Updates

Levels refresh only when a new candle forms on the selected timeframe, ensuring clean performance and no unnecessary recalculations.

✅ Clear Visual Design

High liquidity → Red lines

Low liquidity → Blue lines

Shifted text labels show timeframe + exact price, avoiding chart clutter.

✅ Optimized & Lightweight

No lag, no repainting, no indicators overload — perfect for professional trading environments.

🎯 How Traders Use This Indicator

✔ Identify institutional targets

✔ Anticipate liquidity grabs & stop hunts

✔ Use as take-profit or reversal zones

✔ Combine with Price Action, SMC, ICT, or Order Flow strategies

✔ Ideal for Forex, Indices, Crypto & Stocks

⚙️ Customizable Inputs

Liquidity Timeframe

Lookback candles

Line colors & width

Text size, color & forward shift

Full control to match your trading style.

🧠 Who Is This Indicator For?

✔ Smart Money Concept (SMC) traders

✔ ICT methodology users

✔ Swing & intraday traders

✔ Traders looking for clean liquidity mapping without manual drawing

⚠️ Important Notes

🔹 This indicator does NOT repaint

🔹 Works on all symbols and brokers

🔹 Best results when combined with market structure & confirmation

⭐ Why Choose This Indicator?

Because liquidity drives the market — and this tool gives you a clear, objective, and automated way to see where the market is most likely to move next.