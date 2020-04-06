Price action Ai trader

📈 PriceAction Pro EA (v1.8)

PriceAction Pro EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around high-probability price action patterns, strict risk management, and multi-timeframe trend confirmation.
It is designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and capital protection over over-optimization or martingale-style systems.

The EA focuses on clean market structure, entering trades only when price action aligns with higher-timeframe direction and predefined risk rules.

🔍 Trading Logic Overview

PriceAction Pro EA scans the market for institutional-style price action patterns on a higher timeframe, then confirms trend strength on a mid timeframe before executing entries.

Supported Price Action Patterns:

  • Pin Bar (Bullish & Bearish)

  • Engulfing Candles (Bullish & Bearish)

  • Inside Bar Breakouts

Each pattern is:

  • Detected on a Higher Timeframe

  • Confirmed by trend strength on a Mid Timeframe

  • Executed with precise entry, stop loss, and take profit calculation

⏱ Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

  • Higher TF → Pattern detection

  • Mid TF → Trend direction & strength confirmation

  • Entry TF → Order execution logic

This approach helps filter low-quality setups and keeps trades aligned with dominant market direction.

🛡 Advanced Risk Management

Risk control is the core of this EA.

Key Risk Features:

  • 🔒 Risk-Based Lot Sizing (percentage of balance)

  • 🔄 Optional Fixed Lot Mode

  • 📉 Maximum Daily Loss Protection

  • 💰 Equity Protection

  • ⚠️ Free Margin & Margin Requirement Checks

  • ❌ One trade per symbol per day (prevents over-trading)

The EA will automatically stop trading once the daily risk limit is reached.

🎯 Smart Entry & Exit Logic

  • 📍 Optional retracement-based entries

  • 📊 Configurable Risk-to-Reward ratio

  • ⏳ Choice of Market Orders or Pending Orders

  • 🕒 Pending order expiration control

  • 🔁 Automatic exit before session close (optional)

All SL and TP levels are dynamically validated against broker stop-level rules to prevent execution errors.

🕰 Trading Session Control

Trade only when the market conditions are optimal:

  • ⏱ Custom trading sessions (start & end time)

  • 📅 Trading days filter (e.g. Monday–Friday)

  • 🚪 Automatic position exit before session close

⚙️ Additional Safety & System Features

  • 📡 Spread filter to avoid high-cost entries

  • 🧠 Trend strength filter

  • 🧾 Detailed logging (optional verbose mode)

  • 🔔 Alerts & optional email notifications

  • 🧩 Clean magic-number based trade management

  • 🧯 Robust error handling and retry logic

📌 Recommended Use

  • ✔ Forex majors & minors

  • ✔ Indices and commodities (with proper spread conditions)

  • ✔ Best performance during London & New York sessions

  • ✔ Works on both hedging and netting accounts

⚠️ Important Notes

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No arbitrage

  • No over-optimization tricks

This EA is designed to trade less, but better.


