Price action Ai trader
- Experts
- Marrion Netondo Wabomba
- Version: 1.8
- Activations: 15
📈 PriceAction Pro EA (v1.8)
PriceAction Pro EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around high-probability price action patterns, strict risk management, and multi-timeframe trend confirmation.
It is designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and capital protection over over-optimization or martingale-style systems.
The EA focuses on clean market structure, entering trades only when price action aligns with higher-timeframe direction and predefined risk rules.
🔍 Trading Logic Overview
PriceAction Pro EA scans the market for institutional-style price action patterns on a higher timeframe, then confirms trend strength on a mid timeframe before executing entries.
Supported Price Action Patterns:
-
✅ Pin Bar (Bullish & Bearish)
-
✅ Engulfing Candles (Bullish & Bearish)
-
✅ Inside Bar Breakouts
Each pattern is:
-
Detected on a Higher Timeframe
-
Confirmed by trend strength on a Mid Timeframe
-
Executed with precise entry, stop loss, and take profit calculation
⏱ Multi-Timeframe Confirmation
-
Higher TF → Pattern detection
-
Mid TF → Trend direction & strength confirmation
-
Entry TF → Order execution logic
This approach helps filter low-quality setups and keeps trades aligned with dominant market direction.
🛡 Advanced Risk Management
Risk control is the core of this EA.
Key Risk Features:
-
🔒 Risk-Based Lot Sizing (percentage of balance)
-
🔄 Optional Fixed Lot Mode
-
📉 Maximum Daily Loss Protection
-
💰 Equity Protection
-
⚠️ Free Margin & Margin Requirement Checks
-
❌ One trade per symbol per day (prevents over-trading)
The EA will automatically stop trading once the daily risk limit is reached.
🎯 Smart Entry & Exit Logic
-
📍 Optional retracement-based entries
-
📊 Configurable Risk-to-Reward ratio
-
⏳ Choice of Market Orders or Pending Orders
-
🕒 Pending order expiration control
-
🔁 Automatic exit before session close (optional)
All SL and TP levels are dynamically validated against broker stop-level rules to prevent execution errors.
🕰 Trading Session Control
Trade only when the market conditions are optimal:
-
⏱ Custom trading sessions (start & end time)
-
📅 Trading days filter (e.g. Monday–Friday)
-
🚪 Automatic position exit before session close
⚙️ Additional Safety & System Features
-
📡 Spread filter to avoid high-cost entries
-
🧠 Trend strength filter
-
🧾 Detailed logging (optional verbose mode)
-
🔔 Alerts & optional email notifications
-
🧩 Clean magic-number based trade management
-
🧯 Robust error handling and retry logic
📌 Recommended Use
-
✔ Forex majors & minors
-
✔ Indices and commodities (with proper spread conditions)
-
✔ Best performance during London & New York sessions
-
✔ Works on both hedging and netting accounts
⚠️ Important Notes
-
No martingale
-
No grid
-
No arbitrage
-
No over-optimization tricks
This EA is designed to trade less, but better.